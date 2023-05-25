ADUC – Health – Article

Some MEPs have launched “Action Group for the Medical Use of Psychedelics”

The OECD estimates that mental illness affects one in two individuals during their lifetime, while as many as 67% of people do not get the mental health support they need. The World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2023 identified deteriorating mental health as a major risk to economies and societies.

Europe urgently needs more innovation in the field of brain health disorders. Against this backdrop, psychedelic therapies are emerging as a powerful new class of treatment for conditions such as depression and alcohol use disorder. Along with psychological support, psychedelic medicines have the potential to provide safe, fast-acting, and robust clinical improvements with long-lasting effects.

“Millions of Europeans need better care. We need to make sure that new psychedelic treatments are considered, as the science behind them highlights their immense potential,” said MEP Mikuláš Peksa from Czechia. To prepare for the launch of these therapies, skills and infrastructure need to be developed On the occasion of European Mental Health Week, Euro MPs are now coming together to actively shape the course of action in this area, launching the action group on the medical use of psychedelics during an expert roundtable for decision makers EU politicians in the European Parliament.

Commenting on the launch, Portuguese MEP Sara Cerdas said MEP AG “will advance this agenda by driving institutional discussions on the therapeutic application of psychedelics”. She added: “By bringing together MEPs from across the political spectrum, we will promote the development of sound EU policies and regulations, paving the way for equitable access to new affordable and safe psychedelic-assisted treatments in the EU.”



GOALS

– Serve as an educational resource and platform for EU policymakers to raise awareness of evidence-based psychedelic science and reduce associated stigma.

– Promote pan-European scientific cooperation and best practices at EU Member State level.

– Organize regular meetings and formulate policy recommendations.

– Promote EU-funded research to significantly increase the scientific and clinical evidence supporting the safe, effective and efficient use of psychedelic medicines.

– Safeguard optimal patient care and safety while promoting meaningful involvement of people with a lived experience.

-Ensure that the development of psychedelic treatments is driven by public health benefits.

– Support a harmonized European policy and regulatory framework for psychedelic therapies and a predictable environment for both patients and providers.

-Provide input to ongoing legislative discussions and negotiations in the EP.

– Promote evidence-based drug policies and human rights to remove barriers to scientific research of psychedelics and accelerate access.

– Making Europe an innovation leader and a global regulatory reference point in this area.