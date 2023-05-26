ADUC – Health – Article

Eurispes has published the “ Italy report ” now in its 35th edition. The relationship of Italians with animals has also been analysed.

Some summary data of the Eurispes Report 2023

32.7% of Italians (-5% compared to 2022) have a pet. the monthly expenditure for animal friends is concentrated between 31 and 100 euros with outings dedicated above all to health and nutrition. there is no shortage of cuts to contain expenses, especially on food or by giving up accepting other pets. virtual funerals and bequests are starting to be considered as possible options.

A third of Italians welcome an animal into their homes. The trend is down. In 2023, according to data collected by Eurispes, the number of Italians who declare that they own a pet is 32.7% (-5% compared to 2022). The Italians’ favorite animals remain dogs (42%) and cats (34.4%). 18.7% of those who have a pet at home declare that they spend less than 30 euros a month on their pets, a percentage that rises to 28.4% in the spending range between 31 and 50 euros and to 33.2% in the 51-100 euro range. 12.1% spend between 100 and 200 euros a month, while only 3.2% spend between 200 and 300 euros a month. Among the items of expenditure, those where we tend to spend the most are linked to health and nutrition.

Several cuts have been made to deal with pet costs: there are those who buy less expensive food (35.8%), those who give up adopting a new pet (36%), but also those who choose to give up treatment or surgery (28.5%) or reduce veterinary visits (26.3%).

14.7% of those interviewed thought of using a virtual cemetery for their pet; 13.1% considered the hypothesis of being buried together and 11.9% of resorting to an online funeral when their pet should pass away. One in five Italians (20.2%), among those who own at least one animal, has seriously considered the possibility of allocating a part of their inheritance to the latter but also of finding burial together with their pet.

Clearly the majority of Italians is not in favor of hunting, the use of animals for experimentation (79%) and for fur purposes (73%), and in circuses (75.6%). The refusal for hunting is also clear (69%) even if the figure is down compared to last year (76.1%).

Intensive farming for food is another issue for which Italians have developed great attention and sensitivity: 72.7% of Italians declare themselves against it.

(Eurispes and AnmviOggi)