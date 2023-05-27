ADUC – Health – Article

While we humans generally experience the world through sight, dogs use smell to know the environment around them. What their noses know is critical to finding food, mates, and safe spaces.

Our furry friends can also use their power to smell to know how people feel. For example, they can detect the smell of fear in human sweat.

That said, it’s perhaps not surprising that pooches’ super-smelling abilities could extend to monitoring human health by potentially detecting infectious diseases like COVID. In a recent study conducted in California schools, dogs were found to detect the virus with a sensitivity of 95% in a controlled laboratory setting and 83% in schools.

The olfactory ability of dogs far surpasses ours. Estimates suggest it could be up to 10,000 times better than oursthank you to have more than 100 million olfactory receptorsi in the nose (compared to six million humans). Dogs can detect a wide range of different odors at much lower concentrations than humans or even to high-tech laboratory instrumentssometimes up to one part to a billion billion.

Interestingly, dogs use their nostrils separately. They begin to smell with the right nostril and, if the smell is familiar and “sure”, they switch to using the left nostril.

Dogs differ in the shape and size of their nosesof course, but they all have an impressive ability to detect odor in a number of situations. And not only are dogs good at smelling, they love it. Allowing dogs to smell can actually improve their well-being and make them more optimistic.

Partner pandemici

Dogs have been shown to accurately identify a variety of infectious diseases through smell. For example, children infected with malaria parasites they were successfully identified by dogs sniffing out the scent of their feet. Dogs can also detect bacterial urinary tract infections and gastrointestinal infections caused by the bacterium Clostridium difficlewhich can be life-threatening in vulnerable patients.

Early in the COVID pandemic, it became clear that expanded detection was needed, accurate and real-time of the infection. Respiratory infections cause the release of a number of substances that each have their own distinct smell.

Given the success of dogs in detecting other infectious diseasesthe potential role of dogs as “lab partners” during the pandemic has been rapidly being explored.

Initial research revealed that after just a week of training on the specific smell of COVID, the dogs were able to identify infections in respiratory system bodily fluids, correctly identifying positive cases 83% of the time. Once trained on the respiratory samples, the dogs were also able to generalize their COVID detection skills to ad other body fluidssuch as sweat and urine.

The potential for real-time screening with a high degree of sensitivity offers several advantages over traditional COVID testing methods, such as lateral flow and PCRincluding cost and efficiency.

Screening by sniffing

In a recent study, two dogs already trained to detect the smell of COVID in the laboratory were taken to 27 California schools and completed 3,897 screenings, mostly among students, by sniffing their ankles and feet. For comparison and to verify the accuracy of the detection, the participants also performed lateral flow tests.

After initial training, the dogs detected the virus in the laboratory with a sensitivity of 95% (correctly identifying positive cases) and 95% specificity (correctly identifying those who did not have COVID).

Those screened directly saw a slight drop in sensitivity to 83% and specificity to 90%. Which is slightly lower to some estimates of the sensitivity and specificity of lateral flow tests, although their reported efficacy varied between studies and between tests.

But even considering that the dogs made a small number of errors, as the screening could be completed in seconds, the efficiency was high.

The same way dogs routinely screen people for substances such as drugs or explosives as part of their security measures, they may also offer effective medical screening services. In high-productivity environments such as schools or universities, rapid and effective screening would have clear benefits.

However, all medical and healthcare technology must be carefully evaluated for safety, cost and effectiveness, as well as any legal and ethical implications. Similarly, widespread health screening that use dogs it requires ongoing review and careful consideration while ensuring the welfare of the dogs.

Doctor dog – Doctor dog?

COVID is alone a medical condition that our canine companions could potentially help detect.

Along with infectious diseases, they have successfully detected some forms of cancer in biological samplesl’onset of epileptic seizures e hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) in diabetic patients.

Dogs and humans have lived together for thousands of years and dogs have become constant human companions in many parts of the world.

The fact that they love to smell and are so good at it has also made them important working partners in one set of roles. Using their innate abilities to support human health and well-being through medical sensing could be another way to delve into the human-dog relationship.

(Jacqueline Boyd – Senior Lecturer in Animal Science, Nottingham Trent University -, su The Conversation del 25/05/2023)