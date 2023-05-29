ADUC – Health – Article

“Climate change, water, drought, desalination, water recovery and irrigation”
promoted by Aduc and Marco Pannella Foundation: 10.30 – 13.00. Via di Torre Argentina 76
A brief presentation of the reasons for the conference:
The causes that lead the earth’s climate to cycles of advance and melting of ice during an ice age are still being studied. Periodic changes in the Earth’s orbit and variations in solar activity certainly play a key role.
Why, then, worry about climate change?
Because we live on Earth and every negative contribution we make accelerates phenomena that modify the environment in which we live and, in any case, we need to make the best use of the available resources.
The scheduled interventions follow:
Introduction
Maurizio Turcosecretary of the Nonviolent Radical Party
The Israeli experience
Raphael Singerrepresentative of the Israeli embassy
From climate change to water management
Primo Mastrantoni, President of the Technical-Scientific Committee of Aduc
Israeli technologies for optimal management of water resources
Frank MasenelloPresident and Chief Executive Officer of BMTecnologie Ind.
Israeli techniques for precision irrigation
Antonio D’AlfonsoRivulis Senior commercial advisor
the association does not receives and is against public funding (also 5 per thousand)
Its economic strength are inscriptions and contributions donated by those who deem it useful
DONATE NOW