Home » ADUC – Health – Article
Health

ADUC – Health – Article

by admin
ADUC – Health – Article
A conference on
“Climate change, water, drought, desalination, water recovery and irrigation”

promoted by Aduc and Marco Pannella Foundation: 10.30 – 13.00. Via di Torre Argentina 76

A brief presentation of the reasons for the conference:
The causes that lead the earth’s climate to cycles of advance and melting of ice during an ice age are still being studied. Periodic changes in the Earth’s orbit and variations in solar activity certainly play a key role.
Why, then, worry about climate change?
Because we live on Earth and every negative contribution we make accelerates phenomena that modify the environment in which we live and, in any case, we need to make the best use of the available resources.

The scheduled interventions follow:

Introduction
Maurizio Turcosecretary of the Nonviolent Radical Party

The Israeli experience
Raphael Singerrepresentative of the Israeli embassy

From climate change to water management
Primo Mastrantoni, President of the Technical-Scientific Committee of Aduc

Israeli technologies for optimal management of water resources
Frank MasenelloPresident and Chief Executive Officer of BMTecnologie Ind.

Israeli techniques for precision irrigation
Antonio D’AlfonsoRivulis Senior commercial advisor

CHI PAGA BRING
the association does not receives and is against public funding (also 5 per thousand)
Its economic strength are inscriptions and contributions donated by those who deem it useful
DONATE NOW
See also  Eating vegetables in quantity makes you rejuvenate

You may also like

Cleaning the Birkenstock footbed: Taking proper care of...

What is the exact amount of wine to...

Here is Easy Hospital, the new app of...

World No Tobacco Day: Tobacco alternatives must remain...

Spain, Sanchez calls early elections after victory of...

May 12 is the annual “International Nurses Day”

School closed: shift lessons in via Roma Off...

DOES A FUNGUS CAUSE COLON CANCER? Tumors

Does the air fryer make the diet healthier?

«Giving a dog or a cat to children...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy