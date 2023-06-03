Home » ADUC – Health – Article
The official reporting of the 2022 collections from fines for violation of the highway code places the Municipality of Florence in first place in Italy for those from violation of speed limits: 23.2 million out of a total of collections of around 47 million (1) .

If we consider that the 2023 budget provides – total fines – collections of 93 million out of a total of 831 million in current collections, the particular and intense activity of Palazzo Vecchio in this area is well understood… achieving budget objectives is an indispensable objective/pride.

The reporting confirms that the workhorse of this policy are the speed cameras, the recently modified ones, which issue fines even 30 meters before and after the location, fines that are notified at least a couple of months later and, consequently, who infractions he only realizes after he has received many, many fines. They are called serial fines and it is a strategy of the Municipality to collect as much as possible, a strategy applied, for example, also for access to the Ztl to those who have not realized that their permit has expired, as the Municipality has not communicated this deadline.

You can be handsome and good in the hypothetical competitions that the Municipalities make to be administrations more up to the citizens’ needs… but we really don’t like this Florentine scepter. And we are astounded by the fact that instead Palazzo Vecchio seems to like it.

We have no more words to comment on this arrogance, also because the reasons that we have heard in recent months from the Municipality, as well as from the policemen to whom the astonished fined people turn to for understanding, are of insensitivity and underestimation of the fact that in this way they are building a city more and more hated by the administrators. We believe that the task of the administration would be to prevent wrongdoing, but it seems that the task is instead to encourage them.

It is good to remember that for all the serial fines imposed by the Municipality, you can always try to appeal to the justice of the peace with good chances of acceptance

1 – reporting made to the Ministry of the Interior

