ADUC – Health – Article

Food prices in the EU they increase by 16.6%, twice as much as inflation, +8.1%. We have eggs, for example, which cost 22% more, milk is +25% and sugar +55%. Hungary and Croatia have put a ceiling on essential products, In France there is an agreement with supermarkets to freeze the prices of essential products.

In Great Britain some ministers would like to impose state prices and, even if the United Kingdom certainly cannot be an example for EU policies, some European governments are considering doing the same or doing it at EU level.

Is this the best solution? We really don’t think not because it would mean compromising the market, with the prices of some so-called basic products which would be controlled, and producers and retailers who would feel entitled to greatly increase the prices of other products. In addition to totally disrupting the companies that would have to review all their industrial and commercial plans, with a consequent drop in quality for the products that would be part of this calmiere.Disruption that, when and if it were to end, will make producers and consumers cry blood to recover and return to those competitive levels that favor lower prices and quality.

In cases like this, the necessary interventions are precisely the opposite of what is emerging, that is, greater liberalization and, above all, a reduction in the fiscal presence of the State. Spain, precisely in this regard, has cut VAT on food, and it seems to us a good decision which ensures that the State helps producers and consumers without compromising the market,

