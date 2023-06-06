ADUC – Health – Article

According to the Istat forecasts for 2023-24, thanks to the reduction in prices, and the implementation of the public investment plan planned for the two-year period, inflation should decrease and household spending should be positively affected.

They are numbers, mathematics which, in itself, is not a harbinger of policies… but the opposite is often true: policies determine the numbers.

If we think, for example, of the data released yesterday by Arera on the costs of the energy bill on the protected market, -0.2% compared to Aprilwe realize that, despite lower wholesale gas prices even from levels prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the decline is negligible, because the general charges that make up the final cost of the bills are either increasing or, like transport costs, not decreasing. The costs of bills on the free market (roughly 50% of households), on the other hand, since the drop in wholesale prices began, have instead followed a trend in the opposite direction, they are on the rise.

This is energy, one of the most declining sectors today. Other falling sectors are a chimera, given that inflation in recent months has always fallen, but only because energy is falling, while other prices that had previously risen due to energy, either fall imperceptibly or they do not decrease or even increase. In particular, this applies to one of the most important consumer expenses, food. Yes, where the government does not act (perhaps doing as in Spain where the specific VAT has been cut) and where, at the moment, some states in the EU they are thinking of community decisions imposing ceilings on product prices.

Furthermore, for petrol, for example, the government has “serenely” returned all the excise duties that previous governments had suspended, and the price of fuel has shot up.

Fiscal retrenchments, which are the key to lasting and constructive price-reduction policies, are currently a foreign matter to the government. Who seems more interested than anything else in asserting himself and presumed Italian excellence at home and in the world, as if excellence is in itself a herald of income and we are not, instead, only if inserted in a market that today can only be global and shared.

This policy of exaggerated Italianness is currently leading to many closures of relationships and collaborations, to divide rather than unite all European economies, a unity without which even Italy becomes a brand without substance. In fact, the choices made up to now have led us only to price increases or imperceptible reductions and, above all, without sowing and investing in the future, only to the survival of the present.

Istat does its duty as a statistics institute, but its numbers should be accompanied by a core of economic policies which, at the moment, are lagging behind. So, let’s not be under any illusions.

Here the video on Aduc’s YouTube channel