ADUC – Health – Article

The traveler cannot be forced to waive his right to a cash refund!

A judgment of the European Court of Justice ruled that the traveler cannot be forced to waive his right to a cash refund. According to a European directive (1), travelers cannot – on the basis of national rules transposing this directive – waive their right to a refund.

However, this does not prevent the travel organizer from proposing a voucher (voucher – 2), which the traveler can decide to accept or not.

The COVID-19 epidemic and the extraordinary impact it has had on the tourism sector do not justify a waiver of the travel organizer’s obligation to reimburse after termination of the contract.

When there was Covid-19, Italian law, in violation of European law, forced travelers to accept vouchers instead of money. Some repayments still today that the epidemic is no longer such, must be made. Some travel organizers only repaid after court rulings: they had hoped that the complexity of a legal recourse would cause many travellers/creditors to waive their right.

This sentence of the European Court of Justice puts a firm point: the mistake made during the Covid 19 epidemic cannot and must not be repeated – as long as the European rules are such – on any similar occasion.

1 – article 23 of directive 2015/2302, also specified by recommendation 2020/648 of the European Commission

2 – Article 12(4) of Directive 2015/2302

