ADUC – Health – Article

A new study suggests that the molecules contained in psychedelic drugs such as LSD could form the basis of antidepressant treatments, but without the hallucinogenic effects.

A research group led by the University of Helsinki in Finland demonstrates (once again) that the molecules contained in psychedelic drugs such as LSD and psilocin could be useful for therapeutic purposes. The antidepressant and hallucinogenic effects of these drugs would be based on two different mechanisms, which means that we could do without hallucinations. In some early clinical trials, LSD and psilocin have shown good results in the treatment of depression and PTSD.

The authors of the new study published in Nature Neuroscience used mice to test the effect of psychedelic drugs after discovering that the drugs bind strongly to the TrkB brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) receptor, a protein that controls plasticity and learning in the brain. This bond is also 1,000 times stronger than that of other antidepressants.

The mice have overcome their conditioned fear
For the study, the researchers conditioned mice to fear foot shock, then tried to reverse that conditioning with retraining. Results: Mice treated with psychedelics overcame their fear better than the control group, and this effect disappeared in mice with a mutation that affected the binding of psychedelics to the TrkB receptor. Furthermore, mice treated with psychedelics appeared to hallucinate regardless of this mutation.

“Taken together, these results strongly suggest that TrkB mediates the plastic and antidepressant effects of LSD at the behavioral and neural network levels, but is not involved in its hallucinogenic-like action,” the researchers write. These data pave the way for treatments based on the structure of high-affinity TrkB-selective ligands with rapid and long-lasting antidepressant action, but potentially devoid of hallucinogenic activity.”

(Claire Manière su Futura-Sciences del 11/06/2023)

