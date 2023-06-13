ADUC – Health – Article

This is nothing new: in recent weeks, complaints about the scarce and expensive taxi service have multiplied. The case exploded in Rome Termini and Fiumicino, but every city experiences this problem intensely. That when in the past some measure in favor of consumers has been presented and feared, the taxi drivers’ coops have responded by immobilizing the cities with their stationary vehicles and with the absence of their service.

Every now and then some Municipality grants a few more licenses (very skimpy numbers), but it ends there and the problem remains with a principle that seems inalienable: the earnings of taxi drivers, in terms of volume and due to competition limits, cannot be touched, almost was a sacrosanct principle of public utility.

It’s from the past few days judgment of the European Court of Justice which, expressing itself on a Spanish case, clarifies that protecting the income of taxi drivers at the expense of consumers is not acceptable.

A sort of bomb in the pond where taxi drivers and public administrations feed their positional income. The former, the taxi drivers, for the defense of their incomes; the latter, the Municipalities, the social and urban peace that derives from never addressing the root of the problem, with a sort of reference to which it is not clear. The result is what consumers experience on their own skin, with waiting times for taxis in particularly crowded places such as railway stations and airports, which are sometimes even longer than the time taken to reach the specific city.

Legislator, if you’re there hit the jackpot!

This Luxembourg ruling also establishes another principle: double authorizations for taxi drivers (national and local) are valid if they are functional to the public service that these means provide. Since at the moment local authorizations have always been a brake on providing a service that meets the needs, shouldn’t we intervene by changing the rules?

Here the video on Aduc’s YouTube channel