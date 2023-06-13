ADUC – Health – Article

It’s a beautiful summer day. The chypre scent of nearby jasmine flowers hangs in the air. On the palms, the dates turn brown, sips of thick honey-like juices. Birds chirp mischievously from the blue sky. Time stretches infinitely under the sun, as if it were still, motionless and eternal. Here we are west of the Nile in the Egyptian city of Nekhen, called Hierakonpolis by the Greeks. Human beings have taken up residence on the fertile banks of this long river: they cultivate the plants that nourish them, such as wheat, barley or the famous papyrus. It’s only been a few millennia since agriculture has upset the history of humanity and changed the course of the world

The cat: a body cut out for hunting

On an earthen wall, far from the din of busy men, a cat is dozing, languid from the heat. His red coat streaked with black seems to burn in the sun. He breathes calmly. His belly swells and sags, sags and then swells… he’s calm, he has all day to sleep. His kingdom stands at the point of no return between day and night. It is at dusk that he will go in search of prey to feed. Then, her currently closed eyelids will open to reveal two golden eyes. His vertical pupils will expand to let in more light and see the world accurately. This is called nyctalopia. In fact, the cat’s hypnotic gaze holds a secret weapon: his night vision, made for the dark, makes this carnivore formidable. The lovable ball of fur becomes an exceptional hunter after nightfall. Watch out for passing rodents, lizards, insects or birds: crouching in the shade, searching, the cat pounces on its prey and the chances of escape are slim.

But for the moment our cat is completely in a torpor. He purrs. Sometimes some spasms seize him, making him move his mustache. These long hairs that extend from each side of the muzzle, above the eyes or behind the paws, are far from a trivial mustache. They help him orient himself in space, strengthen his sense of smell and hearing (which perceives sounds inaudible to the human ear) and allow him to take advantage of the gentle summer breeze at this very moment. Perhaps he tastes date honey in a dream. Because their scent embalms us and the cat has a sixth sense. An organ, called the Jacobson’s organ, located at the back of his nose, allows him to perceive — to taste, it is said — smells with precision. His lips curl, the odors travel up along his gums to two ducts located near his canines and penetrate into the two sacs of liquid where they are stored. For the cat, smells are palpable, intoxicating. He can taste the world without even having to sink his fangs into it.

Under his paws, you can see the bright pink of his pads. They are the ones who cushion his steps and allow him to hunt his prey in the greatest silence. If you covered them with socks, he would have a hard time moving because these touch sensors are also used to feel every vibration in the ground, to understand what he is walking on and even to perceive how fast he is moving. Between the pads, small organs, glands, secrete odors called pheromones and thanks to which it marks its territory. Because the cat is a territorial animal. His empire stretches for miles and he defends it fiercely. If an obnoxious congener bursts in, its hair stands on end, it begins to spit, and if the intimidation proves ineffective, the cat does not back down from the fight.

A faithful and intelligent animal that has fascinated since ancient Egypt

His eyelids flutter, restless with sleep. The delicacy of her features, her almost supernatural grace fascinate the Egyptians. Gradually, in their eyes, he became… divine. The ancient Egyptians adored Bastet, a cat-shaped goddess, protector of the home, associated with the Sun. Her cult will last more than a millennium, testifying to the deep bond that bound humans of the time to this small feline. And archaeologists will also find her silhouette on the walls of funerary temples, in the form of large statues or figurines. Nekhen’s red cat sleeps in the sun, 6,000 years ago. Somewhere in Mesopotamia and Egypt, humans have just started writing: it is the birth of hieroglyphs and with them, that of the history of Egypt. When archaeologists excavate the city’s soil thousands of years later, the mud wall will be long gone and they will find Nekhen’s red cat sleeping eternally in the hollow of his tomb… unaware that his discovery would free yourself a part of history never written: that of the epic of cats.

Domestic cats, Felis catus, which live in the heart of human homes, are descended from the Nekhen cat, which most likely belonged to the wild species Felis silvestris. Since their domestication nearly 10,000 years ago in the Middle East, and possibly Egypt, cats have traveled the world in the company of humans. They now populate every continent on the globe, aside from Antarctica, and you’ll see that their extraordinary capabilities are no stranger to their evolutionary success. Scientists have in fact investigated the intelligence of cats: their memory, sociability, development and even their character have been studied. They found that long-term memory beats all records in cats, capable of remembering the presence of an object long after it’s been hidden, for example. Or when he comes home after long days away from home, without getting lost along the way; Furthermore, you may have already noticed that your cat asks for food or goes to bed at a specific time, following a ritual that repeats itself from day to day and seems to indicate that the cat has a notion of passing time. Laboratory experiments have therefore shown that our cats distinguish between periods of isolation of 5 or 20 seconds, for example. And if more precise studies remain to be done on the subject, scientists hypothesize that the cat would probably have an internal clock, which would allow it to catch the passing of time!

As for his reputation as a contemptuous loner? He is a legend! The cat, under his majestic surroundings, may seem haughty, but this is a purely human interpretation! The cat, on the other hand, is a social being, who regularly comes into contact with its congeners through all kinds of interactions, such as play, curiosity or even aggression. Socialization of kittens also plays an essential role in their development. And from an early age, researchers noticed that they had… personalities! In science, personality is a set of traits, behaviors, attitudes, and reactions that are stable over time despite changes in the environment. We can be adventurous, shy, optimistic, or even insatiably curious. Thus ethologists have been able to observe that personality differences appear from the first weeks of life between kittens of the same litter, and the character traits of each, such as friendliness for example, will remain stable for life. Yes, our cute little furballs have their own little character!

A loving companion to humans

If you have any doubts about your cat’s affection for you, stop right away! First, laboratory studies have shown that a cat is perfectly capable of recognizing its human being, only … thanks to his voice! Scientists have also been able to observe that a cat does not behave in the same way depending on whether it is alone, with its human or in the company of a stranger. The cat adopts a more suspicious behavior with strangers and shows signs of distress; on his own he is rather inactive, but suddenly becomes tender and playful when he recognizes his human self.

The behavior of cats therefore varies greatly depending on the situation. When this is particularly stressful, a cat will gladly look at his human, will be able to analyze his expressions and will thus be able to understand his emotions. Some cats are so attached to their human that when he leaves the house they show all the signs of separation anxiety. Put simply, the lonely cat trashes the apartment, poops from its litter box, or meows excessively to indicate distress. Not so numb the cat!

So the next time you feel like your cat is ignoring you when you call him, a word of advice: pay more attention to movements of his ears, head or tail. Cats have their own language, more subtle than that of our other pets, a little more exuberant, dogs. However, felines try to adapt their language to our human ears, modifying their characteristic meows to make them more acute, and to attract our attention, when they ask for food, for example. …. Stray cats do not have the same vocalizations as domestic cats, which suggests once again that the cat adapts its way of communicating in the presence of humans. The cat’s vocalizations also evolve throughout its life, going from 9 in kittens to 16 different meows in adult cats. And yes, communication can be learned! Indeed, cats have developed a special relationship with humans. Scientists believe this relationship originated in the early days of agriculture. Man has learned to surround himself with cats to protect his cereal crops, which are often invaded by rodents. We would gladly have rewarded the cat for his precious services, offering him care, cuddles and food. And the sly cat would soon realize that it was a good compromise.

And a threat to biodiversity

While his exceptional hunting skills have served him well and have likely protected human crops from pests of all kinds, today cats pose a major ecological threat. Because domestic and stray cats abound all over the planet. Even the cat reproduces at high speed: the female can thus have up to three litters of 2 to 6 kittens per year! Fearsome predators, they impact the environment by feeding on birds, rodents and lizards or by hunting amphibians, butterflies, dragonflies and insects for fun! And just as it has accompanied human beings on their many journeys throughout history, the cat has spread to the four corners of the globe, placing its paws in ecosystems (often on islands) where the fauna is unable to protect itself from this new predator. This is a big deal for Australia or New Zealand, for example.

It is therefore estimated that 63 species of mammals, reptiles or birds have disappeared forever because of cats. Our dear pet, under his adorable furball-shaped environment, thus poses a direct threat to biodiversity, making his way into the welcoming place he now holds in our hearts and homes. So, not so stupid the cat!

(Gaby Fabresse her Futura-Sciences of 06/12/2023)