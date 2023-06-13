ADUC – Health – Article

The war in Ukraine is having direct effects on the Mediterranean area by modifying many of the pre-existing balances. The consequences of the conflict are already affecting the migratory dynamics of the region and will do it even more in the future, drawing a scenario that Corrado Bonifazi tries to outline in this article.

War and globalization

The Russian invasion of Ukraine was a traumatic event for the world economy and for the entire international political scene. A real shock whose effects, as has been noted1, add up in the short interval of four years to those of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing inflationary process. Three events that hit the world economy hard and which, moreover, occurred not a short distance from the crises of 2008 and 2011, the most significant consequences of which were recorded precisely in the Mediterranean countries of the European Union.

A common effect of the pandemic and the war has been to question some founding principles of globalization, at least as it has been known since 1989. Indeed, one of the main assumptions of that process was that the connections developed within the global economy would have been a sufficient antidote to eliminate, or at least reduce, the war conflicts of the past. To put it in the words of Parag Khanna, author of various works on the subject and in particular of the successful Connectography. Maps of the future world order, “as Dale Copeland, a political scientist at the University of Virginia has shown, interdependence prevents conflict if leaders expect its benefits to continue – that is, if they learn to take advantage of the tug of war instead of fight each other» (pp. 167-168).

Clearly this was not the assessment of the Russian leadership which certainly underestimated both the Ukrainian resistance capacity and the Western reaction, in particular of the European Union. Despite the strong dependence of some EU countries on Russian gas and oil, the choice to support Ukraine has in fact been clear since the beginning of the aggression. However, all of this has shown how completely unrealistic the idea that the economic processes brought about by globalization were in themselves a sufficient deterrent to prevent large-scale conflicts. A direct consequence is the questioning of the current methods of functioning of those global value chains, which have developed on an intercontinental scale in recent decades and which now represent an important share of the entire world trade. Flows of goods that move from one continent to another, often remaining within the same multinational company. Moreover, these mechanisms had already been called into question by the Covid-19 pandemic, which had highlighted all the fragility of production processes organized on such a vast scale and inevitably exposed to the risk of rare but not impossible catastrophic events. A situation over which the growing tensions between the United States and China over Taiwan now also loom.

All of this will certainly have an effect on the choices of companies and on the overall production organization of the world economy, with consequences also on the migratory dynamics. In the Mediterranean area, the reorientation of global value chains could favor the regions (Balkans, North Africa and the Middle East) closest to Europe, accelerating their transformation from an emigration reality to an immigration reality; or it could lead to the displacement of production segments directly to the countries of the Union, further stimulating the demand for foreign labor especially in countries, such as Italy, which are more exposed on the demographic side.

War and the international political order

The Russo-Ukrainian war also highlighted the growing fragmentation of the world political situation and the growing instability of the current arrangements. Moreover, the Russian leadership has made it clear on several occasions that the desire to change the current world order was one of the objectives of the military initiative, confirming a process that has been underway for some time. In the latter period, in fact, conflicts have increased which, according to data from the Upssala Conflict Data Program (UCDP)2 (Fig. 1), have reached the highest level since the end of the Second World War, even surpassing the peak recorded in early nineties.

As a result, the number of people under international protection has also increased (Fig.2) which, according to the estimates made by the UNHCR with the information available at the beginning of June last year, had exceeded 101 million units with an increase of almost 12 million compared to the end of 2021, mainly due to the war in Ukraine. In reality, the increase was even greater, given that the UNHCR also raised this figure to 103 million in the middle of the year using the data available in October 202223. Unfortunately, this figure has increased further in recent months, given the developments in Sudan and the continuation of the Ukrainian conflict, and which confirms the growing instability of various world regions, especially when confronted with the 34 million people assisted in 2010, therefore before the Arab Spring.

Growing global instability has the direct consequence of the international community’s inability to find definitive solutions to conflicts that have been dragging on for years, as is the case in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya and Sudan, just to name a few. From this point of view it is more than probable that the pressure on the Mediterranean area is destined to grow. The recent crisis in Sudan, which according to available estimates has already forced more than a million people to leave their homes4, is a tragic confirmation of this. Moreover, the Mediterranean basin is one of the main global crossroads of forced migrations, playing together the role of exodus, transit and reception area. The Palestinian refugees, whose first waves date back to the first Arab-Israeli conflict of 1948, have been joined by refugees from some coastal states and from the various crisis areas located around a sea that represents an almost obligatory passage to reach the ground sure of the European Union. The result is a very strong pressure especially on the countries of the eastern shore, Turkey with 4 million refugees is the country in the world that hosts the most, but equally substantial are the figures of Lebanon (844,000) and Jordan (760,000)5.

A growing pressure

In addition to the push factors associated with the reorganization of global value chains and the instability of the international political framework, there are those determined by the current global economic situation. The ongoing inflation dynamics, the result of the post-pandemic recovery and the Ukrainian crisis, has reached levels not seen for almost three decades and has led to an increase in the prices of food and consumer goods with devastating effects on the economies of many countries departure which, very often, also find themselves having to face the heaviest consequences of the climate changes in progress.

The overall result of these processes is being shown in Italy in recent months, with an increase in landings on our coasts that was certainly not in the plans of the current executive. In fact, the persistent Libyan instability and the deep Tunisian crisis act as multipliers and catalysts of the dynamics underway. Also because the use of migratory pressure as an instrument of exchange and pressure in international politics has now become consolidated and is openly used both by the Tunisian government and by the factions operating in Libya. The result is a fourfold growth in landings compared to the same period last year and to the Draghi Government, according to the Frontex agency, in fact, the number has gone from 10,762 interceptions in the first quarter of 2022 to 42,165 in that of 20236. Hard to believe, but Minister Piantedosi is obtaining much worse results than those obtained by Minister Lamorgese, object of the arrows of right-wing parties for her alleged laxity for the entire duration of the previous government. A result that goes in the opposite direction compared to the electoral promises of the Centre-Right, according to which one of the main objectives of the government’s action was to be the “defense of national and European borders as requested by the EU with the new Migration and asylum, with border control and blocking of landings»7. In reality, a policy of containment and control on maritime borders, as proposed by the Centre-Right, already appeared inadequate before the current developments, but the contradiction between propaganda and reality has become even more strident in the face of the substantial increase in the drive to emigrate the processes underway are determining and which would require a decisive change of direction in national and Union policies.

(Corrado Bonifazi, Neodemos of 06/13/2023)