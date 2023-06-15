ADUC – Health – Article

Punctual as always, on the occasion of special events, the problem of taxis arises again in Florence, with queues that would discourage even the calmest of users. The problem is national given the events that have exploded in Rome Termini and Fiumicino in recent weeks, but in a medium-small city like Florence, where the routes generally concern areas with limited traffic, much more is noticeable.

Obviously FrFor the taxi drivers, the only faults lie with the municipal administration. Their logic seems flawless: the city is in a sort of seizure by the bans that slow everything down, there are cars and obviously they are few at peak times but there are downtimes and therefore there is no talks about increasing the number of licenses, let alone lowering the prices.

A logic that starts from an assumption: the taxi, and the driver, at the center of the world, then, the rest.

But the world doesn’t work like that. There are also and above all the interests of users. If necessary, there should be the mediation of the municipal administration. Which doesn’t seem to work, given that for many years the problem of lack of means, cost of the service and difficulty getting around the city has resurfaced, and we’re always back to square one.

The approach needs to be reviewed and, where appropriate, without always having to favor the positional income of taxi drivers. Considering that in the city it’s not only them who do business, live and have fun, but the residents and those who come to visit our beautiful city, and both of them do not deserve to be treated as it happens.

There is only one solution: the prevalence of the public interest. We all have to sacrifice ourselves, while today we continue to sacrifice only users.

Of course, the Municipality should get its hands on the intricate and schizoid organization of mobility, but in the meantime the Florentines choose administrators capable of this difficult task, why should we all have to lose money to “guarantee” only the money to taxi drivers? Everyone, worker and citizen, is always asked for sacrifices, the time has also come for taxi drivers: more cars and less expensive.

