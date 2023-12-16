ADUC – Health – Article

Since last December 7th, signatures have been collected for a popular initiative bill calling for the legalization of domestic cannabis cultivation for personal use, as well as the creation of Cannabis Social Clubs (for a similar activity among members) and decriminalization for personal use (abolition of administrative sanctions, such as withdrawal of driving license and passport, currently foreseen for consumers).

Aduc, together with other associations, is among the promoters of the initiative which, to date, has seen more than 20 thousand people sign up. The goal is 50 thousand by next May. Then the law will be deposited and Parliament will have to deal with it, like other parliamentary initiative projects but, moreover, with the push of a large number of citizens.

Subscription can be done online via Spid on this site

To allow Parliament to discuss it, it is not necessary to be a consumer or novice of this substance. But wanting to allow it to be talked about and, above all among skeptical citizens who should sign today and tomorrow among equally skeptical parliamentarians, a real problem be addressed, millions of consumers who today only find the substance on the black market: they enrich criminals such as drug dealers local and international drug traffickers, and they run health risks because the substances that are sold to them are sourced and produced only for the profit of criminals, and every drug dealer, to make more money, always tries to also sell substances that are more lucrative but more dangerous for him for the consumer (cocaine, heroin, mdma, etc)..

Many of these consumers are young and, despite the State’s advertising campaigns to induce them not to consume, the effects obtained are the opposite. It is clear that there is a desire to get excited with these substances that goes beyond any ban, especially when, as in the case of state advertising and information, the ban does not inform and only tends to criminalize youthful behavior. Moreover, it is not clear why it should be permissible to get excited (and even hurt yourself much more) with alcohol, which is also widely advertised on state TV praising its friendly and socializing power.

By signing this bill, some sort of magical mechanism is not activated, so – “puff” – everything is solved. No. Once the objective of 50 thousand signatures has been reached, it will be possible to talk about it even there – Parliament – where we are certain there is little and distorted information.

Countries very close to us like the Germaniahave decided to proceed with the same amount of legalization (they are finalizing the bureaucratic aspects and there should be final approval in early 2024)…. we can also contribute to transforming Europe without having to continue to deal with rods that do not in themselves harm consumers, but which continue to harm them thanks to the production and market bans that continue to exist.

To sign the popular initiative bill you can go to the specific website

