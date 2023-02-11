ADUC – Health – Article

Since Matteo Messina Denaro was arrested, the protection of the right to health of prisoners has also come to the fore, and, with the situation of Alfredo Cospito, right now, this issue has been taken up and re-launched.I limit myself to quoting two statements by the Minister of Justice, Carlo Nordio.The first released at the time of the arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro, suffering from cancer and sent to the 41 bis in the L’Aquila prison, because it has a good oncological medicine department:“We have to” says Nordio, “have a minimum sense of humanity, a Christian sense, in addition to what the Constitution says, to cure those who are illWe have to ensure that there is. I saw many sick inmates who were brought to justice in maximum security prisons but cared for properly.”The second on the transfer of Alfredo Cospito, the anarchist restricted to 41 bis, from the Bancali prison (Sassari) to the Opera prison (Milan) so that he can be adequately assisted, given his health conditions due to the hunger strike he is carrying out from 100 days:“Has been transferred”, explains Nordio again, “why the. But as far as I am concerned, I believe I am not revoking the 41 bis regime”.

So, everything in order, in prisons, as regards the right to health of all men and women confined there?

The answer is a NO that must be shouted with desperation at the top of the lungs!

Despite the constitutional provision (articles 2, 3, 27 and 32) and the long list of guarantees for the health of prisoners, contained in the chapter “Rights of Prisoners” is it legitimate to say that the health of prisoners, at least that of the ordinary ones, not to say the unfortunate ones, is of no interest to anyone and is endangered at every turn?

It sure looks like it.

There are, yes, guarantors of prisoners who can suggest to the institutions improvements in living conditions in places of detention, but often their actions remain unknown to public opinion.

And if there weren’t the denunciations of “Antigone”, the association “for rights and guarantees in the penal system”, the citizenry would remain unaware of many crimes, such as the case of the woman five months pregnant with twins, closed two days ago in San Vittore (Milan) where there are 90 other women, and not even a permanent gynecologist. If it is really necessary, you have to book it.

And, this being the case, in July 2022, another inmate, also pregnant, having fallen ill, had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital, but lost the creature she was carrying!

They are crimes that cry out for vengeance.

I will not elaborate on the reasons for the improvident order of the Milan prosecutor’s office of 30 May last, which makes it compulsory for pregnant women or women with a one-year-old child to enter prison, for whom an arrest warrant has been envisaged , ordinance revoking the contrary indication of a 2016 circular.

I don’t do it, also because not only pregnant women, but also all the other women present in San Vittore, and in other prisons, equally without the presence of a gynecologist on a permanent basis, have the sacrosanct right to have such a health figure, to ensure them not only every cure, but also every prevention that basic medicine ensures for each town (see mammograms, prevention of uterine cancer, etc.).

Let us not be satisfied, therefore, with the assurances of Carlo Nordio, given above. Rather we take the opportunity to ask him to work so that his words are valid for all the prisoners of our country.

