To listen to people who feel the need to communicate about life, health, work, family and study problems.

A meeting in which to be listened to in the helping relationship, to create an environment that facilitates well-being and the recovery of individual resources which, at a given moment in one’s life, seem to have failed.

Counseling capitalizes on an empathic, non-judgmental relationship with the counsellor.

Who is the counsellor

The initiative of the ASD (Associazione Sportiva Dilettantistica Firenze ONLUS), sees Daniela De Nuzzo in the foreground, already employed in the public administration, substitute school teacher, physiotherapist, before knowing the role of Gestalt counselor. A path where she herself managed to find some answers to her daily difficulties.

His method is: help me help you.

Where and when

by appointment, by calling or sending a text message to no. 3452200080, to organize an appointment.

The service is free. Voluntary contributions to the association are welcome