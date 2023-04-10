If I wasn’t experiencing it firsthand, I wouldn’t believe it.Yet a marathon can also be done while stationary, confined to a bed, especially if the imprisonment has already lasted for 31 days and has another 7 on the horizon. In which I ardently hope that the doors of rehabilitation will open for me – wheelchair, walker … whatever it will be, but outside of this constraint.As in running, the hardest moment seems to be near the finish line; the athlete already has, say, 35 kilometers in his legs, he is 7 and a few meters away, he sees the finish line, but his strength begins to fail. He sees the finish line in his mind – so close, yet far away due to the accumulated effort.And a name comes to mind. Dorando Pietri that at the 1908 London Olympics he was in the lead near the finish line, but so wobbly that some people supported him, and this cost him a disqualification.

In my case I do not fear the disqualification of a jury. But I understand how much help I need right now as I’m counting down to the start of next week.

The help of the people who look after us with dedication here where I am and the help that comes to me from the mental and spiritual support of my friends and girlfriends. The help of their rooting for me …

Really, I realize and touch it with my hand, we can’t do anything alone.

Our most lively, even strenuous desire needs the support of many other people.

This is perhaps the greatest lesson I draw from this experience.

Treasure it for my future life again “autonomous” at home, walking around a city, traveling on a train – that’s what I want the most.

Only in this way would the reversal of my life that took place on 10 March last, due to the oversight of a motorist, with all the suffering that still marks me, not have been in vain.

