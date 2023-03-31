For exactly three weeks I have been confined to a bed. Fracture of the pelvis and right humerus, the arm with which I do everything, keep me still, almost motionless.March 10 – I was walking quietly on the crossroads to go home, when a car hit me on the left side, causing me to fall to the ground on the right side.The driver hadn’t seen me.Two excruciating pains in the pelvis and right shoulder warned me that autonomous life was over for me. And that from now on I would depend entirely on others.And so it is.Having averted a possible involvement of the spleen, the point of impact, fortunately slight, with the left side of the car, I am now grappling with these two fractures. And with total dependence on the people who look after us. Do my glasses fall on the floor? … I have to ring the bell and wait …because in this sector we can even have up to 15 patients, many of whom are in rehabilitation, some others, like me, awaiting further checks.15 patients – a remarkable number for the two people on duty at each shift, who also carry out their work with great professionalism and touching humanity.And, if it were just picking up the glasses it would already be a wonderful thing. But lying so still in a bed involves many other very unpleasant annexes and connections, which I will mention in the next episode.Meanwhile, goodbye to my autonomy, my walks, everything that made up my life until 21 days ago.And I really hope it’s more of a goodbye. But I’ll know that in another couple of weeks.

