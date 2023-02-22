On January 27, the day consecrated to the memory of all the victims of the Nazi concentration camps, I limited myself to reading and listening to what was written and said, as well as collecting material on the Internet on the various categories of victims of Nazi ferocity.Thus, I had the time and opportunity to make a personal reflection on what “remembering” could seriously mean, and I can now answer that, for me, it is not a simple recollection of past atrocities, perhaps by multiplying the recurrences.If she limited herself to this, Liliana Segre would be a thousand times right when, precisely in those days at the end of January, she said that, when there will no longer be direct witnesses of those atrocities, witnesses who are now almost all over the age of ninety, the “memory ” will be reduced to two lines in school books and then, after a few years, not even more. It will just disappear.

But NO. But provided that those who feel it is really important use it to become aware that some injustices happening today, accompanied by the indolence of those who witness them and don’t protest, are just the antechamber of a tragedy, of the persecution and execution of a large number of people, whom we do not even know directly, but who are exactly like us, who only want to live in dignity, provide for their own family, raise children, have a home, work, and, in the case of immigrants , to have full citizenship in the country in which they live, contributing to the material and moral growth of this country, even if they come from far away and have skin of a different colour.

It is worth letting this strong thought of Primo Levi’s, much quoted, but perhaps not really listened to enough, resonate in your mind and heart:

«It didn’t start with the gas chambers. It didn’t start with crematoria. It didn’t start with the concentration and extermination camps. It didn’t start with the 6 million Jews who lost their lives. And it didn’t even begin with the other 10 million people who died, including Poles, Ukrainians, Belarusians, Russians, Yugoslavs, Roma, the disabled, political dissidents, prisoners of war, Jehovah’s Witnesses, and homosexuals. It began with politicians dividing people into “us” and “them.” It began with speeches of hatred and intolerance, in the squares and through the media. It began with promises and propaganda, aimed only at increasing consensus. It began with laws that distinguished people based on “race” and skin color. It began with children expelled from school because they were children of people of another religion. It began with people deprived of their possessions, their loved ones, their homes, their dignity. It began with the cataloging of intellectuals. It began with ghettoization and deportation. It started when people stopped caring, when people became numb, obedient and blind, with the belief that all this was “normal”».

Here, let’s ruminate this discourse in our brain and in our heart; it also provides us with some valuable information on those persecuted by the Nazi regime, who however, coincidentally, are still targeted here in Italy: the Jews, because anti-Semitism seems to be even on the rise in our beautiful country; the Roma and Jehovah’s Witnesses, on whom almost all of us are prejudiced, or, at least, distrusted and uncomfortable just seeing them. And the disabled, towards whom there are still many people who feel a paradoxical rejection, and that even the institutions, instead of helping them to live better, get in their way, leaving them at the mercy of architectural barriers of all kinds. And homosexuals – today LGBT+ -, against whom, despite fairly welcoming laws approved in the past, blind violence is still unleashed today, as sadly recurring episodes in our always beautiful country demonstrate!

If we reflect seriously on all this, we realize how “remembering” can be useful precisely in our personal life – first of all as a dispassionate reflection on our prejudices, which we shouldn’t be ashamed to discover and admit, because only by doing so can we seek , albeit with difficulty, to become more human. And then as an expression of closeness to people we may have known who we know are marginalized, and, in general, as a testimony of everyone’s right to live their lives in peace.

In the near future, therefore, I will dwell on the colors of the “triangles” which in the Nazi concentration camps marked the belonging of the internees to the various categories mentioned above: the pink triangles (homosexuals), the purple ones (Jehovah’s Witnesses and religious in general, except for Polish priests ), brown (Roma, Sinti) and red (political prisoners), black (asocial, prostitutes, homeless, green (common criminals – the Nazis caught kapos for us), blue (immigrants, stateless people, refugees abroad from war in Spain). Without forgetting, of course, the yellow star that indicated the Jews.

Not necessarily in that order.

And with breaks – to catch your breath and metabolize rather hard things which, however, at least for me, are used to grow, and to deepen my knowledge of myself.