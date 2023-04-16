ADUC – Health – News – AMERICAS

Most of the cannabis sold in Canada and the United States during the first few months of this year was purchased by men, millennials and Gen Z customers, according to the analyst firm Headset

Headset has released a new report outlining the demographics of cannabis users in the US and Canada. The company’s market intelligence software tracks in-store transactions and provides insight into consumer trends and behavior.

The data used for the report was sourced from several US states such as Nevada, Massachusetts, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, Michigan and Arizona along with the Canadian provinces of Alberta and Ontario.

Millennial and Gen Z consumers currently account for approximately 72% of all sales in those provinces and 63% in the US states analyzed in the report. Headset says Canada has a higher percentage of young cannabis users because the legal age for use is 18 or 19 rather than 21 as in the United States.

About two-thirds of all traceable cannabis products sold are purchased by men, Headset says.

Gen Z cannabis users spend more on vape pens than on bud

Headset says Generation Z consumers are spending more money on vapor pens than on cannabis flowers, making them the first generation ever to allocate more of their cannabis funds to a product category other than flowers.

Canada had a slightly higher percentage of female consumers than the United States between January and February of this year, according to the data. Women also spend more money on some cannabis products than men, and half of revenue in the first two months of this year came from female users, according to Headset.

In Canada, total sales attributable to Gen Z consumers increased 6% between 2022 and 2023, while sales to that demographic in the United States increased 11.3% year-over-year, rising from 15. 1% to 16.8% of total sales.

Gen Z consumers also spend 25% more on inhalable cannabis products such as concentrates, pre-rolls and vapor pens than Baby Boomers, with older age groups tending to prefer flowers or edibles.

Baby boomer and Generation X consumers have an increased interest in wellness products such as topicals, tinctures, and capsules. Compared to Gen Z consumers, they spend over 500% more in these categories, accounting for 5.1% of total sales versus 0.9% for Gen Z consumers.

The biggest difference in spending between Gen Z and Baby Boomer customers is in the vapor pen category. Data from Headset showed that Gen Z cannabis users spend 191.5% more on vape products than baby boomers.

Baby boomers also spend about 46% more on edibles than Gen Z consumers, and the edibles category is less popular in Canada due to restrictions that allow just one packet of edibles to contain 10 milligrams of THC.

