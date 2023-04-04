According to a poll in the Byline Supplement, a majority of UK voters support the full legalization of cannabis, with 55% saying it should be legalised, compared to just 32% who disagree.

Support for legalization is strongest among those under 40, but remains strong among all age groups, with the sole exception of voters over the age of 75.

Conservative Party voters are also more likely to support legalization than oppose it, with just 40% saying they would not like to see it legalized. There is also little difference between Leave and Remain voters, with both groups almost equally supportive of cannabis legalization.

Voters also take a much more measured approach when it comes to determining which illegal and legal substances are more harmful.

Asked to choose which of a list of various substances was most harmful to public health and society, cocaine was the substance of choice by voters, followed by alcohol and then tobacco. Cannabis was next on the list, with laughing gas firmly in last place with just 6% of voters saying it was the most harmful substance.

