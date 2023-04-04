Home Health ADUC – Health – News – EUROPE – United Kingdom
Health

ADUC – Health – News – EUROPE – United Kingdom

by admin
ADUC – Health – News – EUROPE – United Kingdom
According to a poll in the Byline Supplement, a majority of UK voters support the full legalization of cannabis, with 55% saying it should be legalised, compared to just 32% who disagree.

Support for legalization is strongest among those under 40, but remains strong among all age groups, with the sole exception of voters over the age of 75.

Conservative Party voters are also more likely to support legalization than oppose it, with just 40% saying they would not like to see it legalized. There is also little difference between Leave and Remain voters, with both groups almost equally supportive of cannabis legalization.

Voters also take a much more measured approach when it comes to determining which illegal and legal substances are more harmful.

Asked to choose which of a list of various substances was most harmful to public health and society, cocaine was the substance of choice by voters, followed by alcohol and then tobacco. Cannabis was next on the list, with laughing gas firmly in last place with just 6% of voters saying it was the most harmful substance.

(Byline Supplement del 31/03/2023)

CHI PAGA BRING
the association does not receives and is against public funding (also 5 per thousand)
Its economic strength are inscriptions and contributions donated by those who deem it useful
DONATE NOW
See also  Medicine, rush to new tests

You may also like

Ultra rare disease discovered in children, until now...

German Liver Foundation on World Health Day: “Health...

Tosoh Bioscience Srl / Ministry of Health

Little Rosa (9) from Essen is going to...

The deadline of the call for the renewal...

Ultra rare disease discovered in children, until now...

More artificial insemination: WHO calls for more action...

The doctor’s mistake will no longer be a...

EVEN DOGS SUFFER FROM ALZHEIMER, MOTORCYCLE HELPS SLOW...

To take sick leave, the worker’s “word of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy