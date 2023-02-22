Use of cannabis products is associated with symptomatic improvements in patients with headache disorders, according to data published in the journal Expert Review of Neurotherapeutics.

British researchers evaluated the safety and efficacy of cannabis products in 97 patients diagnosed with migraines and other headache disorders.

The study subjects were participants in the Medical Cannabis Registry of the United Kingdom and each of them possessed a doctor’s authorization to access cannabis.

Study participants consumed cannabis by vaporizing marijuana flowers or by ingesting plant-derived extracts containing both THC and CBD. The researchers assessed the subjects’ symptoms against baseline at one, three and six months.

Cannabis therapy has been associated with sustained improvements in pain, anxiety, sleep and other health-related outcomes.

Fewer than one in five patients reported experiencing adverse events due to cannabis. Most events were perceived to be mild.

“[Sebbene] these results are promising compared to the changes in health-related quality of life experienced by those with primary headache disorders, further RCTs still need to be conducted [studi randomizzati controllati con placebo] to understand the true effectiveness of CBMPs [medicinali a base di cannabis] for this indication,” concluded the authors.

“However, while these are expected, the results of the present study with respect to safety and efficacy provide useful insights to inform current clinical practice.”

Second a systematic review of the literature published in December, inhalation of cannabis flowers is generally effective and well tolerated among patients with migraine.

The review authors concluded: “[M]edical marijuana has a significant clinical response by reducing the duration and frequency of migraines. No serious adverse effects were observed. Due to its effectiveness and convenience, medical marijuana therapy may be beneficial for migraine patients.”

Patients involved in the UK Medical Cannabis Registry diagnosed with post-traumatic stress, depression, refractory epilepsy e inflammatory bowel disease they also demonstrated symptomatic improvements after cannabis therapy.

(NORML of 02/09/2023)