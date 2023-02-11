Home Health ADUC – Health – News – ITALY – Gas: sharp drop in bill (
The gas bill for families still in protection has dropped sharply. On the basis of the average performance of the Italian wholesale market in January 2023 and for consumption in the same month, for the type1 family under protection there is a decrease of -34.2% in the bill compared to December 2022.

The component of the gas price to cover procurement costs (CMEMm), applied to customers still in the protected market, is updated by ARERA as a monthly average of the price on the Italian wholesale market (the PSV day ahead) and published within the first 2 working days of the month following the reference month.

For the month of January, which recorded a significantly lower average wholesale price than that of the month of December, the price of the gas raw material (CMEMm), for customers with contracts under protected conditions, is equal to 68 €.37/MWh*.

The reduction for the month of January, in terms of final effects, still does not fully compensate for the high price levels achieved in the last year, with gas expenditure for the typical household in the rolling year (February 2022-January 2023) which is approximately 1,769 euros, +36% compared to the equivalent 12 months of the previous year (February 2021- January 2022).

It should be remembered that, as required by the ‘Budget Law’, for the first quarter of 2023 ARERA has already zeroed the general system charges also for gas. The negative UG2 component for gas consumption up to 5,000 sm3/year and the 5% VAT reduction on gas were also confirmed.
(Arera press release)

