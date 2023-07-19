ADUC – Health – News – LUXEMBOURG

A new law legalizing the possession and personal cultivation of marijuana in Luxembourg officially takes effect on Friday, July 21, the government announced.

The Justice Ministry published a statement on the impending policy change in the Official Journal on Tuesday, a procedural step that means the legislation will take effect in four days.

This comes about a month after Luxembourg’s parliament approved a legalization bill, making it the second country in the European Union to end cannabis prohibition following Malta’s vote to legalize it in 2021.

The Luxembourg law, first proposed by justice and national security ministers in 2021, will allow people to possess up to three grams of cannabis and grow up to four plants in a safe place within their private residence.

Here is the full press release from the Ministry of Justice:

“On July 17, 2023, the law of July 10, 2023 amending the law of February 19, 1973 relating to the sale of medicinal substances and the fight against drug addiction, providing for the legalization of home cultivation of cannabis under certain conditions, was published in the Gazette Official. It will enter into force on the fourth day following that of its publication, i.e. Friday 21 July 2023″.

The forthcoming legislation provides for penalties for possession and cultivation exceeding the permitted amount. The purchase and possession of more than three grams of marijuana could be punished with a prison sentence of up to six months, a high penalty, especially considering the relatively low possession limit. Public consumption will also remain prohibited.

At the end of last month’s debate, Justice Minister Sam Tanson said the criminalization of cannabis had been “an absolute failure”. Therefore, he said, “we must have the courage to take another path” and “seek solutions”.

This development has taken a long time, as a coalition of Luxembourg’s main parties agreed in 2018 to enact legislation allowing “exemption from punishment or even legalisation” of cannabis.

Meanwhile, the government of neighboring Germany says it remains committed to implementing legalization under a more gradual regulatory model.

Earlier this month, Germany’s health ministry unveiled a bill to legalize the possession, cultivation and social clubs of marijuana, the first step in a planned two-part reform framework.

Senior officials from Germany, Luxembourg, Malta and the Netherlands held a first-of-its-kind meeting last year to discuss plans and challenges associated with legalizing recreational cannabis.

CHI PAGA BRING

the association does not receives and is against public funding (also 5 per thousand)

Its economic strength are inscriptions and contributions donated by those who deem it useful

DONATE NOW

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

