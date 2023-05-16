Home » ADUC – Health – News – PORTUGAL
ADUC – Health – News – PORTUGAL

ADUC – Health – News – PORTUGAL
Portugal will decriminalize euthanasia for the terminally ill. For years, the center-left parliamentary majority has been trying to enact a law to that effect. Conservative President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, opposed to euthanasia, had already rejected three bills and appealed twice to the Constitutional Court. After the last vote of the Parliament, he can no longer exercise his right of veto.

(eurotopics of 05/16/2023)

