ADUC – Health – News – PORTUGAL

23
Portugal will decriminalize euthanasia for the terminally ill. For years, the center-left parliamentary majority has been trying to enact a law to that effect. Conservative President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, opposed to euthanasia, had already rejected three bills and appealed twice to the Constitutional Court. After the last vote of the Parliament, he can no longer exercise his right of veto.
CHI PAGA BRING
the association does not receives and is against public funding (also 5 per thousand)
Its economic strength are inscriptions and contributions donated by those who deem it useful
DONATE NOW
(eurotopics of 05/16/2023)
the association does not receives and is against public funding (also 5 per thousand)
Its economic strength are inscriptions and contributions donated by those who deem it useful
DONATE NOW