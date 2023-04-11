7
To combat inflation, the Portuguese Parliament has approved a law which, for the next six months, will eliminate VAT for 44 food products. These are consumer goods for families and restaurants, also chosen with the help of the General Directorate of Health, and include bread, pasta, fruit and vegetables, legumes, fish, canned tuna, eggs, oils and butter . The government measure, called the ‘Pact for the stabilization and reduction of food prices’, is worth 600 million euros and comes at a time when, even if the cost of living has slowed down, food they are going against the trend. For unprocessed products, in fact, in February the increase on an annual basis was 20.11% (according to the Portuguese National Institute of Statistics, such a large increase had not been recorded since 1990). The government’s decision was the result of an agreement with the main producer organisations, including Fipa (Federation of Portuguese Industries), Confagri (Confederation of Agricultural Cooperatives), Centromarca (Association of Brand Manufacturers Companies) and Adipa (Association of food distributors).
(Alimentando.info)
