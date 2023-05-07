ADUC – Health – News – SPAIN

The dismantling of the largest European cocaine paste processing laboratory – carried out by the State Police a few weeks ago in Pontevedra – confirmed what experts had been warning for some time: drug traffickers are leaving the Colombian jungles to set up their “kitchens” in Europe . A change of strategy that allows you to save on costs and reduce risks, not having to resort to ships loaded with cocaine to cross the Atlantic.

When the agents of the central narcotics brigade raided the operations center that the drug traffickers had installed in a Galician industrial warehouse, they could not imagine what was hidden in a stone-breaking machine. Cops used thermal lances for more than 14 hours to access one of the machine’s cylinders, in which the drug traffickers hid more than a ton of cocaine-based paste. It was about to start being cooked into coke hydrochloride.

Criminal organizations reinvent themselves to try to evade pressure from the police. And drug traffickers saw a real opportunity to be able to move their clandestine laboratories to Europe. There are two factors that have led to this change in trend. The first, save costs.

According to police sources explained to La Vanguardia, the interception – most of the beatings of these mafias take place on the high seas – of a ton of cocaine hydrochloride, the value of which can be between 2,000 and 3,000 euros per kilogram, is not the same as a ton of base cocaine paste, the price of which per kilogram is between 500 and 800 euros. The second, avoid risks. The same sources ensure that it is much easier to hide the base paste, such as the one that entered the cylinders of the machine.

Investigators calculate that the dismantled laboratory could produce around 200 kilos of cocaine hydrochloride a day. Some stratospheric numbers. But for this, the organization had previously drawn up a plan to be able to assemble the necessary infrastructure. After finding the ideal place – a warehouse and a chalet away from other homes – the drug traffickers began to collect the chemicals used in the kitchen. The agents seized more than 23,000 liters of precursors and four tons of solid chemicals.

“An environmental catastrophe has been averted.” And it is that the “silent contamination”, to which the same police sources refer, can be as harmful as the public health problem that the drug in circulation can pose. In fact, countries such as the Netherlands or Colombia are more concerned about the contamination that can derive from these cocaine processes than about the production itself: the drug travels to other countries, but the residues remain there.

Once the lab has the infrastructure, chemicals, and raw materials in place, all that’s left are the staff to run it. The organizations make use of Colombian chefs, as confirmed by the case of the last operation. They are experts at converting the paste first to cocaine base and then to hydrochloride. They travel to Europe to prepare the last cooking process, get paid for their work and go to their country. During their stay in Spain, any electronic devices are removed from them to avoid information leaks that could endanger criminals.

The criminal organizations that are establishing their laboratories in Europe also take into account the packaging to finish placing the cocaine on the market. It is not the same thing, at least in appearance, to sell Colombian cocaine and to sell cocaine produced in Spain. This is why the investigators of this operation were very impressed by how the drug traffickers had wrapped the bales of cocaine in waterproof plastic material, as if they were going to cross the ocean. And this was the purpose: to deceive the next intermediaries that the goods they were about to deliver came directly from Colombian lands. Everything has been calculated.

(La Vanguardia of 05/07/2023)

