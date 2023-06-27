ADUC – Health – News – SWEDEN

In Sweden, the sale of sexual services is legal. In a statement on Monday, the Swedish Revenue Agency said they will be taxed like any other service.

In Sweden, it is legal to sell sexual services – although it is illegal to buy them – as prostitution is considered a form of violence against women and is governed by a unique legal framework known as the ‘Swedish or Nordic model’.

“We have to respect the tax laws decided by Parliament. There is no room for interpretation of the law,” the Swedish Tax Agency said in a statement posted on its website on Monday, stressing that prostitution should be taxed like any other sale of services.

“Anyone with income from the sale of sexual services is legally obligated to report it on their tax return and can pay the tax into their tax account. It is possible to pay the tax continuously during the tax year or at the same time as filing the tax return,” the document adds.

This approach aims to address the power imbalance inherent in prostitution and to protect vulnerable people from exploitation. The law also includes provisions to support people who wish to exit the sex industry by offering them access to social services and assistance.

The Agency clarified that tax obligations also bind prostitutes, but it also expressed “sympathy and understanding” for their situation, adding that it understands that those with this type of income may find themselves in a vulnerable situation and that “may be difficult to comply with services income tax laws, especially given the criminal nature of the buyers’ actions.

Prostitution falls under the jurisdiction of individual EU member states, ie individual states regulate it.

(Charles Szumski | EURACTIV.com)



