ADUC – Health – News – SWITZERLAND

The Swiss city of Bern will join Basel, Zurich, Lausanne and Geneva in distributing cannabis legally this fall.

The Bern pilot trial for the regulated sale of cannabis in pharmacies, called SCRIPT for Safer Cannabis – Research In Pharmacies randomized controlled trial, has just been authorized by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) and the Cantonal Ethics Commission of the Switzerland Commission northwestern and central.

Main objective: To evaluate the health and social effects of the sale of cannabis in “strictly regulated and non-profit” pharmacies. To do this, the study will be monitored by the Universities of Bern and Lucerne. It will last 3 years, from October 2023 to April 2026.

It will take place in the cities of Bern, Biel and Lucerne and is expected to start “probably in the autumn”. The experiment plans to recruit 1,091 participants, about 600 of whom are in the federal city.

Only people who already use cannabis for recreational purposes and who are at least 18 years old will be able to participate in the study. Only half of the participants will be able to buy cannabis products for the first six months.

Measuring the effects of legalisation

According to Reto Auer, head of the SCRIPT study at the University of Bern: “The aim of the study is to test the health and social effects of the sale of cannabis in strictly regulated non-profit pharmacies. “.

In this context, the study participants will be able to obtain cannabis products, which have been specially produced for the study, in selected pharmacies. With the amount of the sale, the pharmacies will cover their expenses and will do so on a non-profit basis.

The study aims to test a regulation that aims at strict control of supply and demand, allowing for risk reduction measures. Thus, for example, no advertising will be allowed, the products will be sold in neutral and standardized packaging.

Reto Auer explains: “These elements should make the products less attractive, especially for young people. We know the effectiveness of these measures in the field of smoking prevention”, before adding: “the objective of our study is therefore not a simple legalization of cannabis, but consists in testing risk reduction measures to address the problems caused by a ban and the illicit market by controlling the demand and supply of these products”.

The study should provide data for possible future regulation of cannabis at the federal level aimed at promoting public health and social safety.

Geneva receives its authorization

A pilot project for the regulated sale of cannabis in Geneva has also received authorization from the Federal Office of Public Health.

A green light that “promotes careful preparation by the various partners”, namely the Canton, the municipality of Vernier, located a few kilometers from the French border and where the sales point will be installed, the Carrefour Addictions association, as well as other members of the ChanGE association who will supervise the process. The scientific evaluation of the project will be carried out by the Additology Service of the University Hospitals of Geneva and by the sociology department of the University.

The opening date of the sales room, called La Cannabinothèque, is subject to the start of cannabis production and the time required for its cultivation and preparation. It remains to be specified, as well as the date from which the people who want to participate in the process can come forward. The test will be conducted for three years with approximately 1,000 participants.