CFAH has updated its cannabis price index 2023compiling cannabis price data from 140 cities around the world and ranking them from least expensive to most expensive for both illegal and legal weed.

The new data from the CFAH showed that New York City she is the largest user of cannabis in the United States, at up to 62.3 tons per year.

They follow Syndneyin Australia, where cannabis is illegal, where 45.8 tons of cannabis are consumed annually, The Angels, United States, where 35 tons of legal cannabis are consumed, e Chicagowhere 29.9 tons of legal cannabis are consumed.

The fifth most consumer city in the world is Romawith 21.9 grams of illegal cannabis per year.

When accounting for illegal and legal cannabis worldwide, the index also reveals the price of cannabis flowers per gram, showing that Tokyo has the most expensive cannabis in the world at $33.8 per gram, followed by Dublin, Ireland, at $22.5, Tallinn, Estonia at $22.1, Rishon Letsiyon, Israel at $21.0 and Stavanger, Norway at $20.8.

Similarly, the index showed the cheapest cannabis flower per gram to be found in Montreal, Canada at $5.9, followed by Bangalore, India at $6.0, Notre Dame, Canada , at $6.2, Kabul, Afghanistan at $6.3 and Vancouver, Canada at $6.3. Plus, at $7 a gram, Portland has the cheapest cannabis in the United States.

CHI PAGA BRING

the association does not receives and is against public funding (also 5 per thousand)

Its economic strength are inscriptions and contributions donated by those who deem it useful

DONATE NOW