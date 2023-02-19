Twitter is now the most cannabis-friendly social media platform after recent updates in its policies that allow advertisers to promote cannabis on its platform.

The social media company run by Elon Musk announced in recent days that advertisers must be licensed by health authorities and Twitter, as well as target only the area in which they are authorized to operate. It also prohibits the promotion or offer to sell any cannabis-derived product except topical hemp-derived CBD products containing 0.3% THC or less.

It will allow advertising in the US in the categories of CBD, THC and other cannabis related services such as delivery, lab growing technology and others.

In Canada, advertisers may only promote informational or branded content and may only target jurisdictions where they are licensed. They may not advertise in Quebec or to Quebec residents and it is the responsibility of advertisers to comply with all laws and regulations.

In particular, advertisers are prohibited from promoting cannabis content in a way that would be appealing to young people, by using testimonials or endorsements, using representations of people, characters or animals, or by presenting cannabis or its brand elements in a way that associates it to a particular lifestyle.

Advertisers must comply with all applicable laws, regulations, rules and advertising guidelines and must not target customers under the age of 21 or appeal to minors. Landing pages should also be age-restricted and age-verified for sales.

Advertisements must not use personalities, sports, celebrities or images that are attractive to minors, and must not include minors or pregnant women as models. Claims of efficacy or health benefits are not permitted, and ads must not show pot consumption, people getting high, or encourage transportation across state lines.

(Mugglehead Magazine del 15/02/2023)