The bottled water industry is helping to mask the problem of the inability of public systems to provide clean water for the entire world population. This disturbing result emerges from the report produced by the Institute for Water, Environment and Health at the United Nations University (UNU-INWEH), which highlights some of the difficulties linked to bottled water. The researchers looked at data from 109 countries, assessing the safety of marketed products and the current alternative. The growth of the bottling sector, experts observe, represents a rapidly growing problem, not only in terms of the increase in plastic waste, but also due to the lack of regulation relating to the production and sale of bottled water . These factors, the experts underline, can undermine the achievement of the key objective of sustainable development associated with the possibility for everyone to benefit from safe water. In just 50 years, the authors explain, bottled water has become an essentially autonomous economic sector. Between 2010 and 2020 alone, in fact, there is a 73 percent increase in the sector, and sales are expected to double by the end of the decade. “The expansion of the bottled water industry – says Kaveh Madani, director of UNU-INWEH – is not strategically aligned with the goal of providing access to safe drinking water, indeed it tends to slow down global progress in this sense, redirecting sustainability efforts towards a less reliable and less convenient alternative for consumers, and highly profitable for producers”. Providing access to clean water for the two billion people currently without supplies would require an annual investment of less than half of the $270 billion currently spent each year on bottled water, according to the report.

“This is a global case of extreme social injustice – comments Madani – billions of people around the world do not have the possibility to use reliable water services while others enjoy the luxury of water”. In the Northern Hemisphere, experts point out, bottled water is often perceived as a healthier product than the tap alternative. In the more southern regions, on the other hand, the sales of this asset are strongly driven by the lack of reliable infrastructures. According to data from the research team, citizens of Asia-Pacific are the largest consumers of bottled water, followed by North Americans and Europeans. “In some countries – argues Zeineb Bouhlel, of the UNU-INWEH – running water may be of good quality, but it is necessary to restore consumer confidence in this precious source of water. On the contrary, not all bottles represent a safe alternative.The treatment processes, the source of the water, the packaging and the storage conditions can in fact alter the quality of the marketed product.In some cases we have detected the presence of inorganic, organic and microbiological contamination “. The mineral composition of bottled water can therefore vary significantly between brands and even within the same batch. The researchers list examples of contamination seen in all types of bottled water. The producing companies, the scholars explain, are generally subjected to less strict controls than the public water services.

As regards the environmental impacts of the sector, scholars underline the consequences could be significant, but the lack of data in this sense makes it difficult to elaborate precise estimates. In the United States, the scientists report, Nestle’ Waters extracts about three million liters a day from the Florida Springs source. In France Danone collects up to ten million liters a day from Evian-les-Bains in the French Alps, while in China the Hangzhou Wahaha Group obtains up to 12 million liters from springs in the Changbai mountains.

Finally, the authors address the problem of pollution, and according to the report’s estimates, the water bottling industry in 2021 produced approximately 600 billion bottles and containers, 85 percent of which are not been recycled and reaches landfills. “Bottled water is not well regulated – confirms Vladimir Smakhtin, former director of the UNU-INWEH – and is tested less frequently and through different parameters than the quality standards necessary for the supply of running water. This is why it is It is essential to strengthen legislation related to the bottled water industry”.

And in Italy… one out of three distrusts public water

The distrust of Italians towards tap water persists. About one in three citizens is convinced that the so-called ‘Mayor’s water’ is not good. This is what emerges from the latest white paper of the Ref Ricerche Laboratory in collaboration with Amapola, which examines citizens’ perceptions and assessments with respect to the integrated water service. Furthermore, the choice to consume tap water seems to be a geographical and generational issue. The younger ones, perhaps prompted by the green revolution of which they are the main spokespersons, are more sensitive to the issue of sustainability and favor it: 57% between the ages of 18 and 24 choose it, compared to 47% declared by the over 64s. share of those who consider tap water to be of good quality varies significantly between the North (77%), Center (70%) and South (66%) in a harmonious way with respect to the consumption of tap water, thus denoting a choice which is often conditioned by the quality – presumed or real – of the water supplied.

