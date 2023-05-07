ADUC – Health – News – WORLD

The global psychedelic drug market will be worth $8.3 billion in four years, according to research by Report Linker.

Report Linker released details of its report on the global psychedelic drug market on Wednesday and expects the market to soar from its current value of $4.83 billion at a compound annual growth rate of 14.5%.

The list of psychedelic drugs cited in the report includes psilocybin, MDMA, cannabis, LSD, and psychoactive plants such as peyote, substances that have promising potential for treating mental health conditions and substance use disorders.

In 2022, North America dominated the market, and Report Linker forecasts Asia-Pacific to be the fastest growing region during the four-year forecast period. Countries covered in the report include Australia, the United States, Brazil, South Korea, China, Russia, India, Germany, Japan and Indonesia.

Report Linker says that the increase in cases of various mental illnesses will stimulate market growth in the future and says that the acquisition of Novamind by Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF) for 20.77 million dollars in 2022 was a significant development for the .

Numinus is expected to expand its psychotherapy clinics across the United States and create sophisticated psychedelic programs as a result of this acquisition. The company reported a 581% year-over-year increase in revenue this February, generating $5.4 million.

The main market leaders include Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Celon Pharma SA (WSE:CLN), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), Compass Pathways PLC (NASDAQ:CMPS), Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK), Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ), Roche Holding AG Genussscheine (SWX:ROG) and Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) . . . . .

(Mugglehead del 24/04/2023)

