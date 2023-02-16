As the cost of living continues to rise globally, consumers have drastically adjusted their spending behavior, with the majority (53%) of global consumers “putting off” non-essential purchases. According to PwC’s 2023 Global consumer insight pulse survey, which involved 9,180 consumers in 25 countries, 15% of consumers have completely stopped buying non-essential goods.

The survey also found that the majority of consumers expect to reduce their spending across all categories surveyed in the next six months, a significant reduction across all categories compared to the previous June 2022 survey. luxury and high-end, travel and fashion will be hit the hardest over the next six months by consumer spending cuts, with groceries expected to be least affected.

The cost of living weighs on consumer confidence

Globally, consumers are changing their online and in-store shopping habits as the cost of living rises, while raw material shortages are impacting product availability and delivery times. Around half (49%) therefore say they buy certain products when they’re on sale, 46% seek out retailers who offer greater value, 40% use price comparison sites to find cheaper alternatives, 34% buy in stock to save and 32% to buy “retailer brand” products to save. Demographically, Generation X are “most concerned” (47%) and have postponed buying nonessential goods, Baby Boomers are “somewhat concerned” (33%) and have also postponed purchase of non-essential goods, while Millennials are at the top of the list and are “concerned” but without changing their behavior.

The shortage of raw materials is changing consumer behavior with respect to online and in-store purchases

While more than half of consumers (56%) say rising prices are the driving factor when shopping in-store, a significant proportion are also faced with issues related to commodity shortages with long lines and crowded stores (30% ), as well as product availability (26%) which influences consumer behaviour. Commodity shortages for in-store purchases appear to be of greatest concern to consumers in Australia (36%), US (35%) and India (34%), while for online shoppers, the top concerns are price hikes ( 48%), the availability of products (24%) and waiting times longer than expected (24%).

The luxury/high-end products sector will be the most affected by the decline in consumer purchases

Consumers expect to reduce purchases in all retail categories surveyed in the next six months: the greatest reductions in spending are expected for luxury / high-end or design products (53%), travel (43% ), online virtual businesses (42%) and the fashion sector such as clothing and footwear (41%). However, a desire for future spending persists, with 40% indicating they will look to make purchases for themselves or others, while 39% consider them to be of higher quality. The food sector (24%) is the one that has recorded the smallest expected reduction in spending.

Sustainable products are in high demand among consumers

Despite an expected reduction in spending and a challenging economic environment, consumers say they are still willing to pay more for sustainable products. Incredibly, over three-quarters (78%) are willing to pay more for a product that is made/sourced locally or made from recycled, sustainable or eco-friendly material (77%) or from a company known for its ethical practices (75 %).

consumer channels

In June 2022, consumers’ daily/weekly purchase frequency, which had trended upwards during the pandemic, apparently took a step back to pre-Covid times. In this survey, the continued stability shows that in the next six months, the majority of consumers expect only a slight change from their usual purchasing channel to online, in-store and click and collect. In-store purchases remain largely unchanged year-over-year as the most common means of consumption in 2022 (43%), while mobile/smartphone (34%), PC (23%) and tablet (15%) usage registers a slight reduction overall. The survey reveals the constant trend of consumers to say that they will never buy products through tablets (51%), voice assistants for smart homes (64%) and wearable devices (71%), overall data up from the last PwC Global survey Consumer Insights Pulse Survey conducted in June 2022.

(Giulio Ribinelli on Alimentando.info of 02/16/2023)