Home » Advanced Bionics Italia Srl / Ministry of Health
Health

Advanced Bionics Italia Srl / Ministry of Health

by admin

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 4527/2023 of 06.27.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 1263/2023 proposed by Advanced Bionics Italia Srl against the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Department of Health of the Sicilian Region, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Abruzzo Region, Abruzzo Region, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Campania Region, Emilia Romagna Region, Friuli-Venezia Giulia Autonomous Region, Friuli\u0002Venezia Giulia Autonomous Region, Lazio Region, Liguria Region, Lombardy Region, Region Marche, Molise Region, Molise Region, Piedmont Region, Puglia Region, Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Sicilian Region, Sicilian Region – Department of Health, Umbria Region, Autonomous Region of Valle d’Aosta, Autonomous Region of Valle d’Aosta , the Autonomous Province of Trento, the Autonomous Province of Trento, the Autonomous Province of Bolzano, the Autonomous Province of Bolzano, the Tuscany Region, the Veneto Region and against Fujifilm Healthcare Italia SpA, Ab Analitica Srl.

See also  The story of Maria, who has been living without a stomach for eight years (and had it removed for prevention) - breaking latest news

Attachments:

Advanced Bionics Italia Srl c Ministry of Health – Ordinance TAR of Lazio Sez III Quater n 4527 of 27062023.zip (ZIP 9.78 Mb)

You may also like

The World Health Organization Expands Efforts to Induce...

SUPERCELLS and BIG HAIL, EXTREME PHENOMENS arriving by...

Tips for proper lawn care in August

Securmed Spa/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio...

Free Ecm Fad Course: Evidence Based Practice for...

Digitization needs user suitability and no sanctions! /...

Women Take Part in Mass Celebration of Newly...

2-year-old boy poisoned by rat poison after the...

Bio-Gate AG signs LOI for trauma implants

Insufficient Funds Threaten Public Health: The Need for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy