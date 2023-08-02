Advanced Bionics Italia Srl / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 4527/2023 of 06.27.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 1263/2023 proposed by Advanced Bionics Italia Srl against the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Department of Health of the Sicilian Region, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Abruzzo Region, Abruzzo Region, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Campania Region, Emilia Romagna Region, Friuli-Venezia Giulia Autonomous Region, Friuli\u0002Venezia Giulia Autonomous Region, Lazio Region, Liguria Region, Lombardy Region, Region Marche, Molise Region, Molise Region, Piedmont Region, Puglia Region, Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Sicilian Region, Sicilian Region – Department of Health, Umbria Region, Autonomous Region of Valle d’Aosta, Autonomous Region of Valle d’Aosta , the Autonomous Province of Trento, the Autonomous Province of Trento, the Autonomous Province of Bolzano, the Autonomous Province of Bolzano, the Tuscany Region, the Veneto Region and against Fujifilm Healthcare Italia SpA, Ab Analitica Srl.

Advanced Bionics Italia Srl c Ministry of Health – Ordinance TAR of Lazio Sez III Quater n 4527 of 27062023.zip (ZIP 9.78 Mb)

