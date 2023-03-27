Two events dedicated to European projects that will have an immediate impact on cancer patients will be held in Brussels on 28 and 29 March. On the first day, the heads of six advanced researches will meet with each other, with a head of the European Commission and with other international stakeholders; the second, open to the public, will take stock of the first two years of the European plan to fight cancer. We talked about it with Giovanni Martinelli, Scientific Director of the Romagna Institute for the Study of Tumors ‘Dino Amadori’ – IRST IRCCS (Meldola), one of the coordinators of some of the most advanced oncological research.

Prof. Martinelli, let’s start with the 6 projects. Which tumors do they concern and what are the objectives?

“There’s TRUMPET and FLUTE, which are about using artificial intelligence for more accurate diagnoses for lung and prostate cancer, respectively; PERSIST on the use of Big Data for personalized oncological diagnoses, IMPACT-AML is aimed at patients who have relapses from acute myeloid leukemia, GRAMMY for gastric cancer and PORTRAIT for breast cancer. All these projects, some of which are coordinated by the IRST of Meldola, have been funded by the European Commission and lead our Institute to collaborate with the most important European centers in advanced clinical research on innovative therapies. The event, entitled ‘Crosstalk between funded European projects’, will be attended by a project officer of the European Commission, the president of the European LeukemiaNet and the project manager of the European Clinical Research Infrastructure Network (ECRIN). The purpose of the day is to present the innovation opportunities of research projects funded by Europe, to dialogue with the coordinators for new projects and, finally, to present the complexities in the creation of international partnerships for innovation. Today, we see too many disparities in treatment for patients. We propose, thanks to these projects, to consider patients in an overall, unitary vision, to offer everyone the same model of care, the best possible”.

Networking will be one of the topics of the second day. What implications does this approach have for patients?

“In Emilia Romagna we are working to create the Comprehensive Cancer Care and Research Network (CCCRN), as required by the recent regional resolution. It is a network dedicated to the care of the oncological patient. In Europe today, only 5-10% of cancer patients are treated under a CCCRN. The goal is to increase this percentage as much as possible. Within the network it will be possible to outline a 360-degree treatment strategy, ranging from prevention to precision oncology with targeted therapies, liquid biopsy up to psycho-oncology and palliative care: a style that puts the patient at the centre, increasing not only the therapeutic opportunities, but also the quality of the treatments. The IRST of Meldola wants to be a reference model, also through active collaborations with other European centres. In fact, today we are talking about a local reality, but the dream is to build a European Comprehensive Cancer Care and Research Network”.

The framework of this event is the European plan to fight cancer. What is it about?

“The European Cancer Plan aims to identify strategies and opportunities to improve the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer, ensuring that patients have access to quality care. It is important to take stock of this document with those who are building the international healthcare horizons for the coming years. Technicians from the European Commission, stakeholders from research support networks and those involved in innovation in the onco-haematological field will participate. With a single purpose: to address patients with increasingly cutting-edge therapeutic possibilities”.

How much is the European support for projects of which IRST-IRCCS is a part?

“The projects of which IRST is part together with other international institutes have received overall European funding for over 16 million euros, our institute will manage a part of it. And we will transform these resources into scientific value in the next five years. It is a long-term vision that has implied a strong investment by the European Union. Research and innovation are part of our DNA. There are about 280 trials underway in our center and we publish nearly 700 studies every year in scientific journals. We enroll about 800 patients in clinical trials out of the 6,800 who start a new treatment. Therefore, more than 10% of our patients have the possibility of accessing experimental therapies within clinical trials”.