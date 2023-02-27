Home Health Advanced liver cancer, new therapy approved in Europe
Health

Advanced liver cancer, new therapy approved in Europe

by admin

FOR patients with advanced or unresectable liver cancer, a new therapy is on the way. The European Commission has in fact approved the immunotherapy combination of durvalumab and a single dose of tremelimumab as a primary treatment: a decision that comes about two months after the positive opinion of the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, based on the results positives of the HIMALAYA study published in New England Journal of Medicine Evidence.

See also  Ubisoft Announces Free Content Planning for "Rainbow Six: Evacuation from the Forbidden Zone" after its listing | XFastest News

You may also like

how much will the home bonuses weigh on...

How to lose 2 kilos in a week...

Compensatory measure for the recognition of the qualification...

Cospito returns to prison, transferred from the Milan...

Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of...

symptoms, vaccine and how to take it –...

A type of bread is coming that helps...

discovered an abusive center of aesthetic medicine, reported...

“Slight recovery of infections and ordinary hospitalizations. Intensive...

many courses to try for free and promotions

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy