FOR patients with advanced or unresectable liver cancer, a new therapy is on the way. The European Commission has in fact approved the immunotherapy combination of durvalumab and a single dose of tremelimumab as a primary treatment: a decision that comes about two months after the positive opinion of the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, based on the results positives of the HIMALAYA study published in New England Journal of Medicine Evidence.
