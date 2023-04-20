Advanced lung cancer, Aifa green light to reimbursement for tepotinib as daily oral therapy

The Italian Medicines Agency has granted reimbursement for tepotinib (trade name Tepmetko), a drug developed by Merck, as a once-daily oral therapy, for the treatment of adult patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), with genetic alterations causing epithelial mesenchymal transition factor exon 14 (Metex14) skipping, requiring systemic therapy following prior treatment with platinum-based immunotherapy and/or chemotherapy.

Where the drug has been approved

With the first approval received in Japan in March 2020, tepotinib was the world‘s first oral MET inhibitor to receive regulatory approval for the treatment of advanced NSCLC with Met gene alterations. The drug then received approval for this indication from the US FDA in February 2021 and, a year later, from the European Medicines Agency EMA

Clinical trial data

The efficacy and safety of tepotinib were evaluated in a single-arm, open-label, non-randomized multi-cohort multicentre clinical study (‘Vision’). Data from the study’s primary analysis were published in the New England Journal of Medicine and showed consistent and durable responses to tepotinib in both treatment-naïve and treatment-experienced adult patients.

The primary endpoint was the objective response rate, confirmed by the ‘Recist’ evaluation criteria (Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumor); additional efficacy measures were duration of response, disease-free survival, and overall survival. In the ‘Vision’ study, patients who received tepotinib for second-line or later-line therapy had an objective response rate of 44.2%, duration of response (DoR ) and disease-free survival (Progression Free Survival), median of 11.1 and 11.0 months, respectively. Additionally, median overall survival was 19.9 months.

Towards a new targeted therapeutic pathway

“If treated with chemotherapy alone, the NSCLC offers an overall survival of about 12 months – he declares Filippo de Marinis, director of the Thoracic Oncology Division of the European Institute of Oncology and President of Aiot (Italian Thoracic Oncology Association) -. The majority of newly diagnosed NSCLC patients are advanced: the proportion of NSCLC patients with stage IV disease at diagnosis is 47%-55% and 25%-30% with stage III disease at diagnosis. Stage IV, the metastatic stage, is the most difficult to treat – continues de Marinis – however today traditional chemotherapy, which does not significantly reduce the risk of relapses, is not the only possibility. In recent years, immunotherapy (alone or in combination with chemotherapy) and targeted therapies on altered genes have become fundamental tools in the treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Among the drugs with a molecular target, tepotinib allows to design a new targeted therapeutic pathway for patients with METex14 genetic alterations, which are particularly difficult to treat and with a poor prognosis. All this while maximizing the clinical benefit, against a manageable safety profile”.