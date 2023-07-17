Advanced Technologies TASrl / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3823/2023 of 06.14.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 3337/2023 Advanced Technologies TA, Srl against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces, Unified Conference, Friuli Venezia Giulia Region, Central Directorate of Health, Social Policies and Disability, Egas

Attachments:

N. 03337_2023 REG.RIC_.pdf (PDF 91.6 Kb)

publication of public notice proclamations_signed (2).pdf (PDF 87.5 Kb)

precautionary appeal ta fvg.pdf (PDF 79.9 Kb)

appeal ta fvg.pdf (PDF 192.2 Kb)

