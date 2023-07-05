Home » Advancements in Brain-Machine Interfaces: From Restoring Mobility to Decoding Thoughts
Advancements in Brain-Machine Interfaces: From Restoring Mobility to Decoding Thoughts

Advancements in Brain-Machine Interfaces: From Restoring Mobility to Decoding Thoughts

Title: Paralyzed Man Walks Again as Brain-Machine Interfaces Show Promise in Medical Field

Brain-machine interfaces (BMIs) are revolutionizing the field of technology and biology by establishing a direct connection between the brain and electronic devices. Researchers from the University of Lausanne in Switzerland have made a groundbreaking breakthrough in this technology, enabling a paralyzed man to walk again with the help of medical implants. The implants transmit signals from the man’s brain, allowing him to command his legs and feet through a second implant in the spinal cord. Although still in testing, the system shows promising potential in improving the quality of life for paralyzed patients.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is playing a crucial role in advancing the capabilities of brain-machine interfaces. Two remarkable examples of this were discussed with neuroscientist Amanda Sierra. In one study conducted by a team from the University of Texas, researchers used MRIs to observe the brain activity of individuals while listening to radio programs. By training an AI system, they successfully transformed the thoughts of each person into coherent sentences in real time. Another fascinating study conducted by the Lausanne Polytechnic involved decoding the brain waves of mice as they watched a video. The researchers were then able to replicate those images in a separate video. These developments hold great potential for future applications of BMIs.

Applying AI in medicine, the European project named Lucía, is receiving attention. Collaboration between the Vicomtech research center and Biocruces aims to train AI models to assess the risk factors associated with lung cancer. Moreover, they seek to develop methods for accurate diagnosis and optimization of treatments, contributing to the field of precision medicine.

In addition to these groundbreaking scientific advancements, Marta Macho, the head of Women with Science blog, highlights the story of chemist Patsy O’Connell. O’Connell is renowned for her discovery of a fabric creation technique that repels stains, revolutionizing the textile industry.

These latest developments in brain-machine interfaces, coupled with advancements in artificial intelligence, are shaping the future of medicine and technology. As researchers and scientists continue to explore the endless possibilities, the potential for improving the lives of individuals with disabilities and revolutionizing various fields becomes increasingly exciting.

