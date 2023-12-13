Advancements in Brain Research and Treatment: A Look at the Latest Discoveries

New Discoveries in the Field of Medical Research

From administering a monoclonal antibody in glioblastoma to performing bone pathophysiology on a girl who lived hundreds of thousands of years ago in the Sima de los Huesos of Atapuerca (Burgos), a lot of time has passed but not the driving force that led to discovering the causes of the disease and the possibilities that arise to treat it in the most delicate and inaccessible organ that exists.

The first day of translational and clinical research of the Vithas Foundation, held in the CaixaForum Madrid auditorium, presented the work carried out and in progress by the second private hospital group in the country, as a result of scientific collaboration with various institutions.

The URV participates in an international project that works on the development of sensors that imitate the brain. These devices can be “very useful” in the health field because they will be used to analyze the data that reaches the brain through biosignals.

Additionally, cervical pain, low back pain, and tendinopathy are the most common ailments for physiotherapy consultations. Most of the care provided by professionals in this service has to do with the ailments that cause pathologies related to back pain.

Furthermore, a new drug has shown to be effective against narcolepsy. Dr. Rafael del Río Villegas is the principal investigator of the study that was carried out at Vithas Madrid Arturo Soria and had the collaboration of the Vithas Foundation.

Moreover, a study by the University of Michigan (United States) has offered clues about the spread of cancer to the brain. This research provides new insights into this challenging aspect of cancer and potential treatment approaches.

Advancements in medical technology have also made endoscopic brain surgery for tumors a preferred option due to its minimally invasive nature and better visualization. Meanwhile, studies have shown that foods high in fat and sugar can alter the brain if consumed regularly, even in small quantities.

These new discoveries demonstrate the ongoing progress and innovation within the field of medical research, offering hope for improved treatments and care for various health conditions.

Share this: Facebook

X

