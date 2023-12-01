Advancements in Cell Therapies for Lupus Nephritis: Promising Results from CART-T and NK Cell Trials

New Studies Show Promise in CART-T and NK Cell Therapies for Lupus Nephritis

By: Maria Camila Sanchez

November 30, 2023

New breakthroughs in the treatment of lupus nephritis have emerged from recent studies and trials conducted using CART-T and NK cell therapies. The autoimmune nature of lupus often leads to kidney involvement, causing serious complications such as proteinuria, high blood pressure, renal failure, and cardiovascular issues. Management of lupus nephritis has been challenging, but these new therapies show promising results in improving patient outcomes.

Lupus nephritis is a common and severe manifestation of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) that affects the kidneys. It is estimated that up to 60% of patients diagnosed with SLE may develop lupus nephritis. Current treatment aims to alleviate symptoms and prevent the need for dialysis or kidney transplants. However, no cure for this condition has been discovered so far.

CAR-T Cell Therapy

During the annual convention of the American College of Rheumatology, rheumatologist Dr. Guillermo Valenzuela shared insights into the potential of cell therapy for treating lupus nephritis. Dr. Valenzuela expressed optimism about the results of ongoing research, stating that “CAR-T therapy shows a trend towards complete remission of the disease, which could be a game-changer for lupus nephritis patients.”

CAR-T therapy involves reprogramming a patient’s T cells in a laboratory and reintroducing them into the patient’s body. The latest advancements in molecular engineering have shown promising outcomes in inducing disease remission.

NK Cell Therapies

In addition to CAR-T therapy, Dr. Valenzuela highlighted the favorable results of tests using NK cell therapies for lupus nephritis. He mentioned that “NK cells have shown potential in reducing the symptoms associated with lupus nephritis by targeting and suppressing the ‘bad’ cells that perpetuate the disease.”

Further research and clinical trials are underway to explore the full therapeutic potential of NK cell therapies, signaling a new hope for patients suffering from lupus nephritis.

