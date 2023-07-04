Advancements in Diabetes Monitoring: Insulin Pumps and Automated Insulin Delivery Systems

Title: Advances in Diabetes Monitoring Enhance Disease Management

By Mariana Mestizo Hernandez

July 04, 2023

Diabetes monitoring has significantly improved in recent years, thanks to the introduction of innovative options such as insulin pumps and automated insulin delivery systems. These advancements have played a crucial role in enhancing the management of diabetes, a chronic disease that affects an increasing number of people worldwide.

Living with diabetes requires individuals to make lifestyle changes to achieve adequate control since there is no definitive cure. Dr. José M. García Mateo, an endocrinologist and incoming president of the Puerto Rican Society of Endocrinology and Diabetology, emphasizes the importance of education for patients with diabetes and other chronic conditions. In Puerto Rico, the prevalence of diabetes currently stands at 20%, highlighting the need for improved control and early diagnosis.

Studies, including the Diabetes Prevention Program, have shown that supervised lifestyle modifications can be effective in preventing diabetes. Simple changes such as engaging in regular physical activity, like walking for at least half an hour a day, losing weight, and adopting healthier habits, can reduce the risk of developing diabetes by almost 60% without the need for medication.

Dr. García also highlights the significant advances made in diabetes treatment. Insulin profiles have been improved with the development of insulins that closely mimic the human pancreas’s function. Additionally, electronic devices such as the “artificial pancreas” and the recently approved “bionic pancreas” offer continuous glucose control throughout the day. Automatic insulin delivery systems, previously known as insulin pumps, have been introduced, making it more convenient for patients with type 1 diabetes to manage their condition.

These devices continuously monitor glucose levels and release insulin accordingly, improving the accuracy and efficiency of diabetes management. Moreover, traditional methods of monitoring, such as frequent blood sugar tests, are no longer the only option. Insulin pumps, automated insulin delivery systems, and other devices provide patients with a more precise and automatic control of blood sugar levels. Some of these devices even come equipped with alarms to alert patients when their sugar levels are too high or too low, increasing their awareness and attention to their condition.

In recent years, significant progress has also been made in treating patients with type 2 diabetes. Oral medications and injectable non-insulin medications have become game-changers for glycemic control and reducing complications. These medications not only control blood sugar levels but also offer numerous cardiovascular benefits, such as reducing heart failure and cardiac mortality.

However, caution should be exercised when selecting medications. Dr. García warns against the use of unauthorized drugs for weight loss, as they may have serious repercussions. FDA-approved medications, prescribed mainly by obesity specialists and endocrinologists, offer safe and effective options for weight reduction alongside diabetes control.

To ensure the safety and efficacy of any medication, it is crucial to seek medical supervision and consultation. Qualified medical professionals can provide appropriate guidance, especially for chronic conditions like obesity, and help individuals make informed choices regarding their treatment.

These advancements in diabetes monitoring and treatment options provide hope and improved quality of life for individuals living with diabetes. By staying informed and working closely with healthcare professionals, patients can effectively manage their condition, reduce complications, and lead healthier, more fulfilling lives.