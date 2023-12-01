Advancements in Interventional Cardiology: A Focus on Live Procedures and Technological Innovations

One of the notable procedures was the placement of a stent in the carotid artery.

By: Mariana Mestizo Hernandez

November 30, 2023

The Puerto Rican Society of Interventional Cardiology directed by Dr. Valentín Del Río-Santiago, Interventional Cardiologist at Bayamón Heart and Lung Institute of the Bayamón Medical Center, held its annual convention on November 17 and 18 at the Royal Sonesta Hotel in Isla Verde.

Featured cardiac procedures

In an innovative approach, this convention stood out by broadcasting LIVE various cardiovascular procedures from Buenos Aires, Argentina, as well as from the facilities of the Bayamón Heart and Lung Institute here in Puerto Rico. One of the notable procedures was the placement of a stent in the carotid artery.

Essential cardiac issues and chronic challenges

The topics addressed during the event were crucial, covering technological advances in the treatment of chronic coronary diseases, the prevalence of cardiac conditions both locally and globally, the chronic challenges associated with these diseases and the opportunities to address complex cardiac conditions.

Among the notable participants were renowned interventional cardiologists from the Manatí Hospital Group, Mayagüez and Bayamón Medical Center.

Dialogue, innovation and improvement in cardiovascular prevention

This event reflects the commitment of our cardiologists as leaders in their field, sharing their high-caliber knowledge and skills in interventional cardiology and leveraging the most advanced technology available in our hospitals.

The main objective of the convention was to foster dialogue, promote innovation and establish policies supported by evidence, with the ultimate goal of improving the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases for the benefit of the health of our population.

This commitment demonstrates the excellence and dedication of the Puerto Rican Society of Interventional Cardiology in promoting the cardiovascular health.

