Advancements in Precision Oncology: A Pathway to Longer Survival in Lung Cancer Patients

Title: Spain Faces Challenges in Implementing Precision Medicine in Lung Cancer Care

Introduction:

Lung cancer has emerged as the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in Europe since 2018, surpassing breast and colorectal tumors. However, advancements in research, particularly in precision oncology, have significantly improved patient survival rates and led to the development of targeted treatment options. To assess the status and address the challenges of implementing precision medicine in Spain, the Spanish Lung Cancer Group (GECP) partnered with Janssen to release a report titled “Precision Medicine in lung cancer care: European analysis and proposal for Spain.” This article highlights the findings of the report, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive national plan for precision oncology in Spain.

Inequities in Access to Precision Oncology:

The report identifies three main obstacles hindering the development of a precision medicine plan in Spain. Firstly, there is limited assurance of biomarkers’ availability for approved drugs. Secondly, innovative sequencing technologies required for certain biomarkers are not widely accessible in healthcare facilities. Lastly, there is a lack of controls for determining and evaluating molecular tests. These hurdles further underscore the absence of a national precision oncology strategy within the Spanish National Health System (SNS).

Comparison with Other Countries:

Spain’s lack of a national precision medicine plan becomes more apparent when compared to France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. These countries have national reference centers and coordinated strategies to ensure patient access to genomic medicine. They also offer comprehensive recommendations and guidelines, resulting in equitable access to innovative drugs. Additionally, these countries have established robust databases for unified information collection, although some inconsistencies exist.

Objective: National Plan of Precision Medicine in Spain:

Based on the available data and a comparison with neighboring countries, the GECP advocates for an ambitious Precision Medicine plan in Spain. The report suggests initiating this plan by establishing a National Cancer Institute, which will coordinate efforts on a national level. Mariano Provencio, president of the GECP, highlights the need for political prioritization of cancer and increased funding to facilitate the transformative leap precision oncology requires.

National Coordinating Committee and Network:

To execute the Precision Medicine plan effectively, the GECP proposes the creation of a national coordinating committee responsible for leading the initiative. The committee could depend on existing institutions while analyzing and evaluating results, setting standards, and fostering collaboration among regions. Moreover, involvement from scientific societies and patients should be emphasized. Additionally, the report suggests building a network of reference centers experienced in genetic diagnoses to share information and knowledge, as well as coordinating and supporting less specialized centers where patients continue their treatments.

Towards a Genetic Specialty:

The GECP recommends legislation on maximum waiting times to obtain a cancer diagnosis from the initial suspicion. As progress is achieved, these timeframes can be re-evaluated. Moreover, the training of qualified professionals proficient in tumor genetic studies is deemed necessary, and the report calls for the establishment of a genetic specialty in Spanish public universities. These professionals, including statisticians, mathematicians, computer scientists, and laboratory technicians, play a vital role in the development and implementation of a Precision Oncology Plan.

Conclusion:

Spain currently faces challenges in implementing precision medicine in lung cancer care. However, with the findings from the GECP report, there is a compelling case for the development of a comprehensive national plan for precision oncology. This plan should involve the establishment of a national coordinating committee, allocation of sufficient funding, and the creation of reference centers and networks. By addressing these challenges and implementing the recommended actions, Spain can improve access to precision medicine and enhance lung cancer treatment outcomes.

