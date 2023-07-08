Advancements in Surgical Technology: Smaller Instruments, Better Results

Title: Advancements in Surgical Technology Revolutionize Hair Transplants and Facial Rejuvenation

Subtitle: Minimally invasive procedures reduce discomfort, scarring, and improve results

Technological innovation in surgical procedures has witnessed a remarkable transformation in recent years. Surgeons are now able to reduce the size of instruments used during interventions, resulting in less discomfort for patients, reduced risks, and improved outcomes. The field of plastic surgery, in particular, has embraced these advances, leading to more natural-looking results and less traumatic recoveries.

One area in which significant progress has been made is hair transplantation. Previously considered a surgical intervention, it has now evolved into a minor procedure that does not require general anesthesia or an operating room. The procedure became less invasive as bleeding became minimal. Dr. Jenny Correa, the medical director of DHI in Colombia, explained that hair transplantation began half a century ago with techniques involving the removal of a complete portion of the scalp from the donor area. But now, with sophisticated technology, instruments with 0.8mm calibers are being used, allowing for the removal of independent follicular units. This advancement means no longer significant scars or patches of hair and instead allows for strategic “seeding” that enhances aesthetic outcomes.

According to Dr. Correa, hair transplantation now enables doctors to examine and assess the number of hairs within each follicular unit. This enables them to precisely match the natural distribution of hair on the patient’s head during the transplantation process. As a result, the most modern hair transplants show imperceptible results after a year and have no disabling effects. The recovery process primarily involves avoiding the use of anything on the head and refraining from exerting force. Although there may be scabs and minimal inflammation on the forehead immediately after the procedure, these subside within a few weeks. However, it takes a few months for the new hair to normalize its growth cycle.

Facial rejuvenation also benefited from the reduction in surgical instruments. The traditional “lift” procedure, characterized by a diadem scar at the scalp line, can now be accomplished by making five one-centimeter incisions with the aid of an endoscope. The endoscope, a flexible tube with a built-in light, allows corrections to be made without invasive intervention. Surgeon José Palacio, director of the Postgraduate Course in Plastic Surgery at CES University, highlights that apart from avoiding large scars, endoscopic interventions now enable surgeons to work on areas that were previously difficult to reach, such as the cheeks. Moreover, these less invasive procedures yield superior results.

Advancements have also enhanced other procedures like abdominoplasty and liposuction. New cannulas used in these contouring surgeries come equipped with radiofrequency or ultrasound capabilities that facilitate skin retraction, improve adherence, and enhance fat extraction. Although recovery time remains unchanged, the overall results are significantly better, emphasizing the importance of appropriate and responsible utilization of medical technology.

While these technological breakthroughs have revolutionized the field of surgery, experts highlight the need for proper training and qualification for professionals. Misuse of advanced equipment can potentially cause harm, including burns. Therefore, patients are advised to diligently research their doctors and ensure they possess valid credentials, including membership in professional organizations such as the Colombian Society of Plastic Surgery, which certifies qualifications from accredited institutions.

In the case of hair transplantation, caution is especially essential as Dr. Correa warns against unqualified practitioners. Many courses on trichology do not provide adequate practice, leading to a high rate of corrective procedures. Patients may end up paying more in the long run for the initial cost-cutting. Thus, it is imperative for patients to inquire about the techniques employed by professionals and their expertise in the field.

As surgical technology continues to advance, it is crucial to rely on trained and certified professionals to ensure the best possible outcomes. By staying informed and making careful choices, patients can benefit greatly from these groundbreaking advancements in surgical procedures.

