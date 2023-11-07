Advances and Future Directions in Transfusion Medicine: Insights from José Luis Arroyo

José Luis Arroyo, responsible for Quality Management at the Cantabria Blood and Tissue Bank, has recently participated in the Educational Program of the National Congress of Hematology, Hemotherapy, Thrombosis and Haemostasis, #Hemato2023. During the program, Arroyo discussed the significant scientific and technological advancements that have been made in the field of transfusion medicine over the past few decades.

Arroyo emphasized the importance of these advancements in relation to the availability, quality, and safety of blood and blood components, as well as their optimal utilization in clinical practice. According to Arroyo, remarkable progress has been made in transfusion medicine, both in terms of theoretical knowledge and technological aspects.

One of the key advancements highlighted by Arroyo is the development of pathogen attenuation techniques, also known as inactivation techniques, which have revolutionized the approach to infectious risks associated with transfusion. These techniques have allowed for the development of programs to obtain COVID-19 convalescent plasma from the early stages of the pandemic, showcasing the shift from a reactive to a proactive model in managing infectious risks.

Arroyo also emphasized the improvements in the detection of communicable viral diseases, making blood transfusions safer than ever. Efforts are now being directed towards addressing bacterial contamination of platelets, non-infectious risks, errors during the transfusion process, and emerging diseases.

Looking towards the future of transfusion medicine, Arroyo believes that transfusion centers and services should expand their activities beyond their traditional functions. He suggests that cell therapy, particularly with the advent of CAR-T therapies, represents a natural field for expansion. Additionally, improving the sufficiency of plasma-derived medicines presents another major challenge for the field.

Overall, Arroyo’s participation in the National Congress of Hematology served as a platform to highlight the remarkable advances in transfusion medicine, with a focus on availability, quality, safety, and the expanding role of transfusion centers and services. With ongoing research and technological progress, the field looks poised for further advancements in the years to come.

