Advances from Terra Amara episode of the day after tomorrow 6 August 2023

Advances Terra Amara episode of the day after tomorrow

Bitter land, the previews of the episode the day after tomorrow Sunday 6 August 2023.

Here we are at the last appointment with the programming week scheduled from Monday 31 July to Sunday 6 August on Canale 5, continuing to remind you that, starting from 24 June, Bitter land it no longer airs on Saturdays and that an extra episode is planned in its place Another tomorrow.

From 30 July, on the other hand, the Sunday appointment with Bitter land gets shorter: only half an episode is scheduled starting at 2.30 pm. Let’s find out the plot of the episode of Bitter land aired on Sunday 6 August 2023 according to the previews of the Turkish soap opera.

Read the previews of the week from 31 July to 6 August 2023

Terra Amara, previews of the day after tomorrow 6 August 2023

read on after the commercial

In the episode broadcast the day after tomorrow on Canale 5, Fekeli’s ambush failed, Fikret feels his hands are tied. For this reason, the man forces Erol to name the instigator of the fraudulent acquisition of the lands of Çukurova. It is the undersecretary Cekirceli, who is arrested, while Çukurova celebrates Fikret by giving him official honors.

Find out more news from the Terra Amara series!

Although Fikret is now regarded by most of the city’s population as a local hero, Behice remains skeptical of Fekeli’s alleged nephew and his true intentions. This is because Behice found a fake passport, and she decided to show it to Fekeli. Fekeli wonders why Fikret – who should want to kill him, to get his hands on his inheritance – didn’t take advantage of the ambush, rather saved him.

How to see Terra Amara on Mediaset Infinity in streaming

Where to see the episode of the day after tomorrow Bitter land in streaming? It will be available on Mediaset Infinity, a free platform branded Mediaset. To access you need to create an account. Personal data and other essential data are sufficient, which you can also provide through a social profile.

Terra Amara replica of the day after tomorrow

The bet of Bitter land in repeat of the day after tomorrow will always be made available on Mediaset Infinity (ex Mediaset Play). The platform allows programs broadcast on Mediaset networks to be retrieved even after they have been broadcast, on demand, as a “replica”. This is not an actual replica, but it feels like one.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

