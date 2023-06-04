Advances in Lung Cancer Drugs

According to the company, interim results of a phase 1/2 study have shown encouraging signals. The data indicated that the drug also works in those patients who have not been successful with the usual treatment. Biontech is developing the antibody against non-small cell lung cancer together with the US manufacturer OncoC4. The companies are aiming to begin a Phase 3 study, which is a prerequisite for approval, in the third quarter. Lung cancer is the most commonly diagnosed malignant cancer and causes the highest number of cancer-related deaths worldwide.

