Advances in Precision Medicine: Madrid Hospital Pharmacists Unite for Integration and Implementation

The Spanish Society of Hospital Pharmacy (SEFH) and the Madrid Society of Hospital Pharmacists (SMFH) recently celebrated their Madrid zone union with an event focused on advances in precision medicine. The event, in collaboration with Roche, featured a multidisciplinary program highlighting the integration of pharmacogenetics and pharmacogenomics in the Madrid healthcare community.

Cecilia Martínez, president of the SEFH, emphasized the value of the event in learning about the experiences being launched in Madrid to integrate precision medicine into the healthcare system. Mario García Gil, president of the SMFH, stressed the importance of scientific societies in the precision medicine ecosystem and their role in facilitating collaborative research and quality training to ensure precision medicine is a transformational tool in patient care.

Luis López from the Pharmacy Service of the Gregorio Marañón Hospital discussed opportunities for precision medicine in the Community of Madrid, including the recently approved Catalog of genetic tests within the National Health System. He also highlighted the need for a strategic and implementation plan in this area, emphasizing the importance of creating referral flows to ensure equitable access for all citizens.

The event also featured a colloquium on advances in precision medicine, with speakers discussing the recent milestone of a common pharmacogenomics portfolio with universal access within the National Health System. They also emphasized the need for continued research to improve predictive models and the importance of collaborative and multidisciplinary work in this field.

The event concluded with a discussion on the integration of precision medicine into the healthcare practice of hospital pharmacists. Ismael Escobar, the delegate of the SEFH in Madrid, highlighted the importance of proactive and integrated regional projects in the field of precision medicine, emphasizing the need to ensure that patients benefit from the knowledge and experience of hospital pharmacists.